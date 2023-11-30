Are you a dynamic and skilled professional ready to embrace a challenging role in Industrial Services (IS) project management? We’re thrilled to announce a compelling opportunity for an experienced Project Manager to join our esteemed client’s team. If you hold a BTech/BSc in a relevant Engineering field and boast 3-5 years of project engineering experience in the Engineering, Manufacturing, and Construction sectors, we want to hear from you!
- Education: BTECH/BSC in an appropriate Engineering field (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical Engineering) from a recognized institution.
- Experience: A minimum of three to five years in project engineering within the same or related industry.
- Advantageous: Postgraduate course in Project Management.
- Preferred Knowledge: Commercial experience with bespoke, FIDIC, NEC, and GCC type contracts.
- Essential: Thorough knowledge of commercial terms.
- Tech-Savvy: Proficient in relevant current software such as Google Suite applications, MS Projects, or equivalent.
- Organizational Excellence: Strong organizational skills.
- Communication Mastery: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Professional Registration: PR. Eng. (ECSA) and/or PR. CM/CPM will be advantageous.
Project Management Excellence:
- Oversee IS projects from tender award to successful handover.
- Ensure compliance with client contract specifications, managing technical and financial aspects.
- Champion timely project delivery and adherence to quality standards.
Relationship Building:
- Establish and maintain positive relationships with clients, suppliers, sub-contractors, and colleagues.
- Foster a collaborative environment for successful project execution.
Authority Decision-Making:
- Identify, monitor, and manage external and internal resources for project execution.
- Take charge of financial aspects, approving invoices, negotiating variations, and authorizing purchase orders.
Your Impactful Duties:
- Develop and maintain project budgets, ensuring cash flow positivity.
- Organize kick-off meetings and conduct Weekly Action Plan meetings for effective communication.
- Participate in procurement strategies, ensuring compliance with project specifications.
- Champion health and safety adherence, as well as QA/QC requirements.
Critical Cross Field Outcomes:
- Adhere to ISO 9001 Requirements.
- Collaborate seamlessly within the team.
- Uphold confidentiality.
- Exhibit proficiency in computer functions and document processing.
- Communicate professionally with clients.
Desired Skills:
- Complex Problem Solving
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Operations Monitoring
- Systems Analysis
- Operations Analysis
- Quality Control Analysis
- Critival Thinking