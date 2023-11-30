Project Manager

Are you a dynamic and skilled professional ready to embrace a challenging role in Industrial Services (IS) project management? We’re thrilled to announce a compelling opportunity for an experienced Project Manager to join our esteemed client’s team. If you hold a BTech/BSc in a relevant Engineering field and boast 3-5 years of project engineering experience in the Engineering, Manufacturing, and Construction sectors, we want to hear from you!

Education: BTECH/BSC in an appropriate Engineering field (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical Engineering) from a recognized institution.

BTECH/BSC in an appropriate Engineering field (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical Engineering) from a recognized institution. Experience: A minimum of three to five years in project engineering within the same or related industry.

A minimum of three to five years in project engineering within the same or related industry. Advantageous: Postgraduate course in Project Management.

Postgraduate course in Project Management. Preferred Knowledge: Commercial experience with bespoke, FIDIC, NEC, and GCC type contracts.

Commercial experience with bespoke, FIDIC, NEC, and GCC type contracts. Essential: Thorough knowledge of commercial terms.

Thorough knowledge of commercial terms. Tech-Savvy: Proficient in relevant current software such as Google Suite applications, MS Projects, or equivalent.

Proficient in relevant current software such as Google Suite applications, MS Projects, or equivalent. Organizational Excellence: Strong organizational skills.

Strong organizational skills. Communication Mastery: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Professional Registration: PR. Eng. (ECSA) and/or PR. CM/CPM will be advantageous.

Project Management Excellence:

Oversee IS projects from tender award to successful handover.

Ensure compliance with client contract specifications, managing technical and financial aspects.

Champion timely project delivery and adherence to quality standards.

Relationship Building:

Establish and maintain positive relationships with clients, suppliers, sub-contractors, and colleagues.

Foster a collaborative environment for successful project execution.

Authority Decision-Making:

Identify, monitor, and manage external and internal resources for project execution.

Take charge of financial aspects, approving invoices, negotiating variations, and authorizing purchase orders.

Your Impactful Duties:

Develop and maintain project budgets, ensuring cash flow positivity.

Organize kick-off meetings and conduct Weekly Action Plan meetings for effective communication.

Participate in procurement strategies, ensuring compliance with project specifications.

Champion health and safety adherence, as well as QA/QC requirements.

Critical Cross Field Outcomes:

Adhere to ISO 9001 Requirements.

Collaborate seamlessly within the team.

Uphold confidentiality.

Exhibit proficiency in computer functions and document processing.

Communicate professionally with clients.

Desired Skills:

Complex Problem Solving

Judgment and Decision Making

Operations Monitoring

Systems Analysis

Operations Analysis

Quality Control Analysis

Critival Thinking

