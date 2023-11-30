Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Nov 30, 2023

Are you a dynamic and skilled professional ready to embrace a challenging role in Industrial Services (IS) project management? We’re thrilled to announce a compelling opportunity for an experienced Project Manager to join our esteemed client’s team. If you hold a BTech/BSc in a relevant Engineering field and boast 3-5 years of project engineering experience in the Engineering, Manufacturing, and Construction sectors, we want to hear from you!

  • Education: BTECH/BSC in an appropriate Engineering field (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical Engineering) from a recognized institution.

  • Experience: A minimum of three to five years in project engineering within the same or related industry.

  • Advantageous: Postgraduate course in Project Management.

  • Preferred Knowledge: Commercial experience with bespoke, FIDIC, NEC, and GCC type contracts.

  • Essential: Thorough knowledge of commercial terms.

  • Tech-Savvy: Proficient in relevant current software such as Google Suite applications, MS Projects, or equivalent.

  • Organizational Excellence: Strong organizational skills.

  • Communication Mastery: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

  • Professional Registration: PR. Eng. (ECSA) and/or PR. CM/CPM will be advantageous.

Project Management Excellence:

  • Oversee IS projects from tender award to successful handover.

  • Ensure compliance with client contract specifications, managing technical and financial aspects.

  • Champion timely project delivery and adherence to quality standards.

Relationship Building:

  • Establish and maintain positive relationships with clients, suppliers, sub-contractors, and colleagues.

  • Foster a collaborative environment for successful project execution.

Authority Decision-Making:

  • Identify, monitor, and manage external and internal resources for project execution.

  • Take charge of financial aspects, approving invoices, negotiating variations, and authorizing purchase orders.

Your Impactful Duties:

  • Develop and maintain project budgets, ensuring cash flow positivity.

  • Organize kick-off meetings and conduct Weekly Action Plan meetings for effective communication.

  • Participate in procurement strategies, ensuring compliance with project specifications.

  • Champion health and safety adherence, as well as QA/QC requirements.

Critical Cross Field Outcomes:

  • Adhere to ISO 9001 Requirements.

  • Collaborate seamlessly within the team.

  • Uphold confidentiality.

  • Exhibit proficiency in computer functions and document processing.

  • Communicate professionally with clients.

Desired Skills:

  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Operations Monitoring
  • Systems Analysis
  • Operations Analysis
  • Quality Control Analysis
  • Critival Thinking

