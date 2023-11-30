Rethinking security: Why on-premise is no longer enough

Traditional companies often cling to on-premise infrastructure, believing it to be the safest solution. However, recent evidence suggests that the paradigm is shifting, with cloud-based security solutions proving to be more robust and adaptive.

Argantic CEO Garry Ackerman warns that maintaining an on-premise infrastructure is increasingly risky, given the growing complexity of security threats. “Many traditional companies remain sceptical about migrating to the cloud, adhering to the belief that on-premise solutions offer superior security.

“This perception is outdated and potentially dangerous. Traditional on-premise setups, while familiar, lack the agility and comprehensive monitoring capabilities that the cloud provides. It’s only a matter of time before on-premise infrastructure becomes vulnerable to successful cyberattacks, as businesses struggle to maintain the necessary skills and monitoring resources in-house,” he explains.

Contrary to on-premise setups, cloud platforms allow for the simultaneous monitoring of all surface areas. Telemetry data is fed into a central platform, utilising artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and mitigate even the most sophisticated cyberattacks. The cloud’s ability to monitor and respond in real-time offers a significant advantage in the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.

Ackerman points to real-world success stories to underscore the effectiveness of cloud-based security solutions. “Argantic has demonstrated seamless failover capabilities to Azure’s disaster recovery environment during ransomware attacks, resulting in zero data loss. These cases highlight the transformative power of the cloud in securing business continuity and mitigating the impact of unforeseen events.”

While alternatives like hosting specific machines locally exist, Ackerman emphasises the compelling offerings from hyper-scalers like Microsoft Azure. He says these cloud giants have made substantial investments in infrastructure, security, and reliability, making them ideal choices for businesses seeking resilient disaster recovery solutions.

“The effectiveness of Azure’s cloud data centre model, as experienced by one of Argantic’s clients, serves as a testament to the capabilities of leading cloud providers. In a world where data is critical and resilience is paramount, the cloud proves to be an indispensable asset for businesses looking to secure their future,” he concludes.