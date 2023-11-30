Senior Full-Stack Developer

We’re on a thrilling quest for a Senior Full-stack Developer who thrives on the perfect symphony of PHP and Laravel wizardry in the backend, and the artistic dance of React and Vue in the frontend.

Key Requirements

6+ years’ experience overall.

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]

PHP

Laravel

React

VueJS

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

PHP

Laravel

React

VueJS

Learn more/Apply for this position