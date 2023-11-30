Senior Project Manager

Our client is looking for a Senior Manager Project, Programme or Portfolio Manager supporting the Project Management Office (PMO) in all administrative and secretarial aspects of the Project Office. The Project Management office is responsible to provide common processes, documentation, training and oversight of projects in Digital Technology.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in IT related fields

10+ years’ experience in It related field

5+ years’ experience in Program / Project Management

Prior experience with MS project, and other project management portfolio such as Microsoft dynamics, Power PPM or similar

Certifications preferred but not required (PMI/CAPM or PMP, PRINCE2

Must have past experience in managing a portfolio for projects as well as the governance components and preferably a Project Management Office (PMO).

Duties:

Responsible for coordinating and scheduling training to advance the skills and capabilities of project managers and educate employees about changes to processes.

Providing services to a Portfolio of Projects with potential outcome.

Responsible for keeping things organized and controlling documents, facilitating communication between the project office and stakeholders and collecting data to meet reporting requirements

Ensuring all information and documentation is processed, maintained, monitored, and filed.

Manage and control documents, such as form templates, meeting minutes, reports, plans and schedules.

Ensures only the latest versions are available for use by PMO team members.

Properly controlling revision. The administrator also manages the office’s document management software application to keep the content organized and user-friendly.

Manages the office’s document management software application to keep the content organized and user-friendly.

Schedule training classes to advance the skills and capabilities of project managers

Co-ordinate the collation of reports and produce summary reports and packs.

Maintain risks, actions, issues, change and dependency registers.

Distributes information to project team members, PMO staff members and other stakeholders in the workplace who are or will be affected by the PMO’s projects

Oversee the establishment, creation and distribution of portfolio reports.

Responsible for presenting status information for all projects to leadership teams. Reports project status and health, resource availability, cost management and performance metrics.

Developing, implementing and updating resource allocations plans (other than finance) needed for projects and/or programmes and/or portfolios, taking account of availabilities and scheduling

Identifying and monitoring project and/or programme and/or portfolio risks (threats and opportunities), planning and implementing responses to them and responding to other issues that affect projects and/or programmes and/or portfolios

Working knowledge of Preparing and maintaining schedules for project and/or programme and/or portfolio activities and events, taking account of dependencies and resource requirements

Maintaining governance arrangements for the delivery of projects and/or programmes and/or portfolios, defining clear roles, responsibilities and accountabilities, that align with organisational practice

Desired Skills:

Governance

Project Mangement

Programme Management

Learn more/Apply for this position