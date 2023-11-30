Software Developer (Integration)

SUMMARY:

The primary purpose of this role is to be a great developer. You will form part of the Integration team and will regularly engage with your teammates and our clients to design, develop, test, implement and support the solutions that we have in place, and the solutions that we are planning to build. As a Mid-level Developer, you will be expected to upskill your team-mates, through knowledge and experience sharing. And likewise, to learn from the past experiences and knowledge of your fellow team-mates.

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

BSc in Computer Science or equivalent

A minimum of 3 or more years of experience required

Strong programming, business, and administrator know-how

C#

.NET

MS SQL Server

WCF and Rest Web Services

Azure DevOps (advantageous)

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions within the company

Internal and external (client) support

Writing and implementing quality and high performing code

Development, maintenance and implementation of software tools, processes and procedures

Research and development

Testing and evaluating new technologies

Identification of areas of improvement

Assist with peer review and code reviews

Collaboration with developers from other teams to implement the best solutions possible

Document software processes and solutions

Following strict source control procedures

