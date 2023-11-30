Software Engineers – Java – Gauteng Johannesburg

Software Engineers – Java

Major Bank with strong footprint in Africa seeks technically sound Software Engineers. There are roles available in different Business Units across the bank. Exciting new projects. Great culture.

Main Responsibilities:

Pivotal roles to create programs/scripts and integrate software services.

Design from moderate to complex specifications.

Be instrumental in coding, testing, debugging and enhancing programs.

Provide support to systems and programmes.

Execute key Software Developer responsibilities.

Develop according to Engineer practice, standards, frameworks, roadmaps and Architects application standards.

Translate business and functional requirements into technical specifications.

Develop the programming code to create the solutions.

Agile Development and Application Support.

Design Patterns and DevOps. Write code.

Qualification and Experience:

Degree in IT/Maths/Stats/IT Engineering.

6 to 10 yrs exp as Software Engineer / Developer for reputable Corporates etc.

Skilled in developing programming code to create solutions.

Good experience with Java, REST API and Spring Boot.

Exp in DevOps and Agile.

Should you be interested in the opportunity:

Please submit your CV online.

For queries, contact Bev at SET on [Phone Number Removed];.

No WhatsApp CVs can be accepted.

Desired Skills:

Banking

DevOps

Java

Javascript

Programming

REST API

Software Development

About The Employer:

Major Bank

