Solutions Architect (Software)

SUMMARY:

The Solutions Architect creates the overall technical vision for a specific solution to a business problem. They design, describe, and manage the solution. The successful candidate will form part of the Contract Logistics Integration team and will be responsible for assisting the team with any complex problems. There will also be an expectation that you will help to upskill teammates, through knowledge and experience sharing. Likewise, to learn from past experiences and the knowledge of fellow teammates.

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Minimum of 10 or more years of .NET full stack development experience and MS SQL experience.

Minimum of 10 or more years of experience working with internal and external clients architecting new software products and solutions.

Minimum of 5 or more years of experience in system integration and agile software development and implementation.

Minimum of 5 or more years of experience in mentoring team members.

Minimum of 3 or more years of experience in Azure technology.

Excellent organizational skills.

Excellent mentoring skills.

Excellent written and verbal skills (multilingual a plus).

Detail oriented, able to multitask and meet deadlines.

Self-motivated, able to work in a team and independently.

Working knowledge of the contract logistics industry and processes (preferred)

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS & RESPONSIBILITES:

Providing recommendations and roadmaps for proposed solutions

Understand the functional and technical capabilities of the products to create optimal solutions given the business

requirements and applications involved.

Providing clear communication internally and externally.

Assisting clients and team members to resolve complex scenarios.

Produce technical documentation of all solutions delivered.

Ability to estimate work effort and timelines for deliverables based on business requirements, priorities, and existing workloads.

Performing design, debug, and performance analysis on solutions.

Working closely with the team to ensure that the team stays cutting edge.

Reviewing and validating solutions designs from other team members.

Writing testable and efficient code

Providing technical leadership and guidance.

Attending training courses as requested by the Development Manager

