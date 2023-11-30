Test Analyst

Nov 30, 2023

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric or Equivalent certification
  • ISTQB – Foundation testing certification is a must
  • 3 years relevant testing experience (encompassing the skills and knowledge listed below)
  • Experience in software testing including methodologies (agile, functional and non-functional), testplanning, test case development, execution, and quality assessment of test cases
  • Extensive experience developing test cases and test scenarios from story cards/use cases and/orrequirements specifications
  • Understands development practices and structures; SQL & database query tools
  • Willing to travel

DUTIES:

  • Responsible for designing, developing, and executing quality assurance and control processes, teststrategies, test plans and test cases that verify software conformance to defined acceptance criteria
  • Responsible for quality assurance ofnon-functional areas such as data integrity and fault finding on systems
  • Linking test cases to business/systems requirements to ensuretraceability, execute test cases, log defects and the creation of test ware
  • Supporting the business users during user acceptance testing
  • Develops test plan, approach and scope
  • Review functional requirements
  • Developing test scenarios
  • Manage own test preparation and execution activities
  • Reporting
  • Defect management
  • User acceptance testing

