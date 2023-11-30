Test Analyst

REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric or Equivalent certification
- ISTQB – Foundation testing certification is a must
- 3 years relevant testing experience (encompassing the skills and knowledge listed below)
- Experience in software testing including methodologies (agile, functional and non-functional), testplanning, test case development, execution, and quality assessment of test cases
- Extensive experience developing test cases and test scenarios from story cards/use cases and/orrequirements specifications
- Understands development practices and structures; SQL & database query tools
- Willing to travel
DUTIES:
- Responsible for designing, developing, and executing quality assurance and control processes, teststrategies, test plans and test cases that verify software conformance to defined acceptance criteria
- Responsible for quality assurance ofnon-functional areas such as data integrity and fault finding on systems
- Linking test cases to business/systems requirements to ensuretraceability, execute test cases, log defects and the creation of test ware
- Supporting the business users during user acceptance testing
- Develops test plan, approach and scope
- Review functional requirements
- Developing test scenarios
- Manage own test preparation and execution activities
- Reporting
- Defect management
- User acceptance testing
Contact Thando Tshabangu
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- software testing including methodologies (agile
- functional and non-functional
- ISTQB
- Defect Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric