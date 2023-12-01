CCM platforms can reshape customer experiences for banks and insurers

Take a moment and reflect on how your interactions with banks and insurance companies have changed over the past few years.

By Sean Manley, national sales and account manager at GhostDraft

For many years, we had become accustomed to hearing the phrases fourth industrial revolution and digital transformation. In hindsight, we can see what these mean because the way we, as consumers, interact with organisations has changed. Make no mistake, banks and insurers are under increasing pressure to keep up with our new demands.

They are working tirelessly to manage the shift towards online services, the ever-increasing need for speed to market in a hyper-competitive landscape and the need for flexibility in customer interactions. Adopting a modern customer communications management (CCM) platform is a strategic imperative for organisations seeking to thrive in these dynamic market conditions.

Modern customers expect seamless online experiences. Speed to market has become a critical success factor, necessitating agile and responsive communication strategies. Flexibility is no longer a luxury but a prerequisite, given the diverse channels and touchpoints through which customers engage with financial institutions. All these changes, in the context of current market conditions, demand a paradigm shift in how organisations manage and deliver customer communications.

At its core, CCM is the linchpin that holds together a customer-centric approach in the digital age. Modern CCM platforms offer predefined communication templates, ensuring consistency and compliance across various communication channels. They empower organisations to generate user-friendly communications, enhancing customer experience and fostering loyalty. The output of these templates can take the form of personalised client agreements, contracts, letters, statements or other customer-facing documents.

These functionalities are one thing, but they need to seamlessly integrate with underlying customer processes and systems to streamline operations and provide scale to personalised interactions. In essence, modern CCM platforms that can do this have become the conduit through which organisations can not only communicate effectively but also enhance the entire customer journey.

In the context of new technology popping up almost every month, there may well be skepticism about investing in yet another shiny tool. This is where modern CCM differs. It is not just a technological upgrade; it’s a move with tangible business benefits. In essence, the business case for CCM implementation is not just rooted in technology; it’s a strategic imperative for organisations aspiring to exceed customer expectations.

Timely communications become a hallmark, enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction. Reduced costs, achieved through streamlined processes and the elimination of manual interventions, contribute to the overall efficiency of operations. The accuracy inherent in modern CCM not only aids in managing risks but also builds trust with customers. The ease of maintaining communications templates ensures adaptability to evolving regulatory requirements and market dynamics.

This is not to say that there aren’t costs associated with CCM implementation. There are, and while significant, they are outweighed by the long-term benefits. Business disruption costs are a temporary consideration that should be carefully managed through a well-thought-out implementation plan – which means that a South African organisation working with a dynamic CCM partner, preferably headquartered in the same country for responsiveness, is crucial.

Adopting a modern CCM platform need not be daunting. The ease of integration, coupled with smarter methods for migrating existing communications templates, ensures a smoother transition. Businesses can manage the change impact by embracing a phased approach, allowing for incremental adjustments without compromising daily operations. This comes to the fore when working with industry specialists.

In our experience, and across our various integrations, it has become apparent that modern CCM stands as a beacon guiding banking and insurance institutions towards a state where communication is not just a transaction but an experience that fosters lasting relationships and sustained business success. In today’s competitive landscape, this is worth its weight in gold.