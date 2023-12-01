Commercial Analyst

Dec 1, 2023

As a Dynamic Commercial Analyst, you will be at the heart of our client’s Operations, Sales, and Finance teams, ensuring a seamless flow of financial processes. Your primary mission is to collaborate closely with various departments, guaranteeing accurate invoicing, meticulous cost analysis, and strategic pricing decisions. If you’re a sharp, goal-oriented individual with a knack for innovation, we want to hear from you!
Key Responsibilities:
Invoicing Excellence:

  • Review work tickets for accuracy, completeness, and cut-off, ensuring all details are meticulously approved by the Senior Commercial Analyst.
  • Collaborate with sales and estimating teams for optimal outcomes in invoicing, jobs, campaigns, and cross-border projects.
  • Actively engage with production teams to identify and address any unusual job issues or reworks.

Quality Assurance and Process Optimization:

  • Maintain and correct system-related issues in collaboration with system administrators for streamlined costing and invoicing.
  • Oversee the management of invoicing clerks, ensuring adherence to process changes and resolving costing-related issues.
  • Process credit notes, close off Nil Charges, and assist in resolving debtor queries for streamlined collections.

Strategic Pricing and Costing:

  • Evaluate job costing and variances, ensuring accurate and timely invoicing.
  • Collaborate with estimating for strategic pricing decisions, analyzing quotes and ensuring pricing governance across key accounts.
  • Document and track customer rebates, ensuring accurate and updated pricing methodologies.

Reporting and Analysis:

  • Assist Finance and Sales teams with prior-year sales figures for accurate budget data.
  • Provide detailed sales reports, product analysis, and manage rebate reports for effective communication to the sales force.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to establish reasons for variations in customer value add.

Requirements:

  • 2-3 years of Finance or Commercial experience in a medium to large company.
  • At least 1 year of Financial & Analytics experience.
  • Understanding of accounting principles and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) advantageous.
  • CIMA Qualified (Preferred).
  • Understanding and knowledge of Exports.
  • Business Central experience.

Key Competencies:

  • Strong communication skills.
  • Ability to interact at management level.
  • High-level relationship building, a critical component.
  • Structured and able to work well under pressure.
  • Proven ability to meet and exceed deliverables.
  • Good people skills, ability to create and handle a team.
  • Performance and achievement-oriented.
  • Sharp, go-getter, innovative, goal-oriented.
  • Resilient to criticism/rejection.
  • Team player with excellent decision-making skills.

Remuneration:
R20 000 – R25 0000 CTC

