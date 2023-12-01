Commercial Analyst

As a Dynamic Commercial Analyst, you will be at the heart of our client’s Operations, Sales, and Finance teams, ensuring a seamless flow of financial processes. Your primary mission is to collaborate closely with various departments, guaranteeing accurate invoicing, meticulous cost analysis, and strategic pricing decisions. If you’re a sharp, goal-oriented individual with a knack for innovation, we want to hear from you!

Key Responsibilities:

Invoicing Excellence:

Review work tickets for accuracy, completeness, and cut-off, ensuring all details are meticulously approved by the Senior Commercial Analyst.

Collaborate with sales and estimating teams for optimal outcomes in invoicing, jobs, campaigns, and cross-border projects.

Actively engage with production teams to identify and address any unusual job issues or reworks.

Quality Assurance and Process Optimization:

Maintain and correct system-related issues in collaboration with system administrators for streamlined costing and invoicing.

Oversee the management of invoicing clerks, ensuring adherence to process changes and resolving costing-related issues.

Process credit notes, close off Nil Charges, and assist in resolving debtor queries for streamlined collections.

Strategic Pricing and Costing:

Evaluate job costing and variances, ensuring accurate and timely invoicing.

Collaborate with estimating for strategic pricing decisions, analyzing quotes and ensuring pricing governance across key accounts.

Document and track customer rebates, ensuring accurate and updated pricing methodologies.

Reporting and Analysis:

Assist Finance and Sales teams with prior-year sales figures for accurate budget data.

Provide detailed sales reports, product analysis, and manage rebate reports for effective communication to the sales force.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to establish reasons for variations in customer value add.

Requirements:

2-3 years of Finance or Commercial experience in a medium to large company.

At least 1 year of Financial & Analytics experience.

Understanding of accounting principles and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) advantageous.

CIMA Qualified (Preferred).

Understanding and knowledge of Exports.

Business Central experience.

Key Competencies:

Strong communication skills.

Ability to interact at management level.

High-level relationship building, a critical component.

Structured and able to work well under pressure.

Proven ability to meet and exceed deliverables.

Good people skills, ability to create and handle a team.

Performance and achievement-oriented.

Sharp, go-getter, innovative, goal-oriented.

Resilient to criticism/rejection.

Team player with excellent decision-making skills.

Remuneration:

R20 000 – R25 0000 CTC

If you are not contacted within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

analyst

finance

commercial

Learn more/Apply for this position