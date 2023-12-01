Group L&D Data Reporting Analyst

Embark on a pivotal role contributing to the shaping of the Data Governance framework, ensuring precision in data for impactful reporting within Group L&D. This dynamic position involves the analysis of data, crafting insightful reports, and leveraging insights to elevate business processes in accordance with pertinent legislation (SDA, SDLA, B-BBEE, SAQA, etc.), INSETA, and specified requirements. The ideal candidate must possess a robust understanding of legislation, business processes, and L&D requirements. Remaining abreast of changes and emerging L&D needs is paramount, as this individual will play a key role in communicating these insights to the People Analytics team, ensuring precise alignment and maintenance of data analysis rules, calculations, and formulas. Join us in this exciting opportunity to shape the future of Data Governance within Group L&D and contribute to the dynamic landscape of Learning & Development.

Bachelor’s degree in Learning & Development, Human Resources or similar.

4-5 years’ experience as a data/reporting analyst preferably within an L&D or HR context.

Proven technical skills working with large amounts of data (advantageous).

Knowledge of learning management systems (LMS) and e-learning platforms (advantageous).

Exposure to Skills Development Legislation e.g. SDA, SDLA, Employment Equity Act; EE and B-BBEE, Labour Relations Act and SAQA Act (advantageous)

Create business processes to identify and report important data points within Group L&D. This will facilitate seamless reporting on standardised reports for BBBEE, SETC, Department of Labour, INSETA, and internal stakeholders, allowing the People Analytics team to integrate relevant system feeds. Thus, ensuring accurate and timely distribution of management data reports.

Utilise data to provide comprehensive reports and insights to management teams, effectively telling the story behind the numbers. These data-driven insights will support strategic decision-making in learning and development, helping align learning initiatives with organisational goals, identify areas for investment, and measure the ROI of learning programs.

Collaborate with L&D teams to forecast BBBEE targets for the skills development element based on available data.

Present data and insights in clear and concise reports, presentations, and visualisations.

Stay abreast of emerging trends and best practices in L&D analytics.

Work closely with the wider L&D team to continuously improve and optimize initiatives based on data-driven feedback.

Data Analytics

Data Governance, Quality Assurance and Risk Management

Business Collaboration and Evaluation

Strategic mindset

Agile mindset

Excellent communication

Advanced presentation skills

Basic data analytics skills

Great attention to detail

Ability to work independently and in a team

Technologically advanced

Conceptual Thinking

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Planning and Organising

Results driven

Professional & Ethical

Innovative

Desired Skills:

B-BBEE

Labour Relations

SDLA

INSETA

L&D analytics.

Data Governance

Agile

