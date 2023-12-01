IBM collaborates with AWS on cloud database

IBM has been working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on the general availability of Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) for Db2, a fully managed cloud offering designed to make it easier for database customers to manage data for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads across hybrid cloud environments.

Businesses are turning to AI to unlock insights that can lead to more informed decisions, automation of repetitive tasks, and greater efficiencies. These AI technologies are powered by massive amounts of data that require modern data stores residing on cloud-native architectures to provide scalability, cost optimization, enhanced performance, and business continuity.

Amazon RDS for Db2 customers now have the option to modernise on premises, on AWS, or to deploy a hybrid cloud architecture, to optimize AI workloads. For customers moving to AWS, Amazon RDS for Db2 can help them to migrate their existing, self-managed Db2 databases to the cloud — helping to automate time consuming database administrative tasks such as provisioning, backups, software patching, and monitoring.

“Digital transformation is a strategic imperative for nearly every one of our clients. By working with AWS to bring Db2 to Amazon RDS, we’re helping companies prepare for the next generation of applications, analytics, and AI workloads that will power the modern economy,” says Dinesh Nirmal, senior vice president: products at IBM Software.

“IBM and AWS are redefining the possibilities of cloud database innovation, removing the complexity of modernization and empowering organisations to realize the full potential of their data.”

Amazon RDS customers have seen significant business value by moving to a fully managed service. Results of an AWS and IDC study of RDS users found study participants who moved to a managed database on Amazon RDS were able to manage on average up to 60%1 more databases per DBA and estimated an average of 39% lower database operational costs over three years – enabling DBAs to focus on high value work like application modernisation or query optimisation.

“We are pleased to collaborate with IBM to make it easier for customers to manage and modernize the highly-regarded and trusted IBM Db2 database in the cloud,” says Jeff Carter, vice-president: databases and migrations at AWS. “For over a decade, Amazon RDS has offered hundreds of thousands of customers proven operational expertise, security best practices, and best-in-class managed database services for their mission-critical workloads.

“With Amazon RDS for Db2, customers can offload time-consuming database administrative tasks, such as provisioning, backups, patching, and monitoring, and use Amazon RDS multi-AZ deployments for high availability and durability. Customers can also easily take advantage of the broad portfolio of AWS services, including ability to accelerate their generative AI priorities.”