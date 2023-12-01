Qlikview Support Engineer – Gauteng Midridge Park

Unleash Your Potential: Qlikview Support Engineer Wanted!

Join our dynamic team, where innovation knows no boundaries! We’re not just hiring a Qlikview Support Engineer; we’re welcoming a trailblazer in the era of hybrid working.

Role and responsibilities:

Daily call management to address any issues or concerns related to the QlikView BI environment and models (SLA management).

Fixing and maintaining existing QlikView models to ensure accurate and reliable data analysis.

Investigating and implementing possible improvements to the QlikView BI environment to enhance performance and user experience.

Building new ETLs to support the integration of additional data sources into the QlikView BI environment

A well-maintained and reliable QlikView BI environment that meets the needs of its users.

Regular reports on the status of the QlikView BI environment, including any issues, improvements, and new ETLs.

Qualification and certifications:

A relevant bachelor’s degree or equivalent

Related certifications

Desired Skills:

QlikView

Business Intelligence

BI

ETL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

