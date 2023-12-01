Unleash Your Potential: Qlikview Support Engineer Wanted!
Join our dynamic team, where innovation knows no boundaries! We’re not just hiring a Qlikview Support Engineer; we’re welcoming a trailblazer in the era of hybrid working.
Role and responsibilities:
- Daily call management to address any issues or concerns related to the QlikView BI environment and models (SLA management).
- Fixing and maintaining existing QlikView models to ensure accurate and reliable data analysis.
- Investigating and implementing possible improvements to the QlikView BI environment to enhance performance and user experience.
- Building new ETLs to support the integration of additional data sources into the QlikView BI environment
- A well-maintained and reliable QlikView BI environment that meets the needs of its users.
- Regular reports on the status of the QlikView BI environment, including any issues, improvements, and new ETLs.
Qualification and certifications:
- A relevant bachelor’s degree or equivalent
- Related certifications
Desired Skills:
- QlikView
- Business Intelligence
- BI
- ETL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years