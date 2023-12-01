Qlikview Support Engineer

Unleash Your Potential: Qlikview Support Engineer Wanted!

Join our dynamic team, where innovation knows no boundaries! We’re not just hiring a Qlikview Support Engineer; we’re welcoming a trailblazer in the era of hybrid working.

Role and responsibilities:

  • Daily call management to address any issues or concerns related to the QlikView BI environment and models (SLA management).
  • Fixing and maintaining existing QlikView models to ensure accurate and reliable data analysis.
  • Investigating and implementing possible improvements to the QlikView BI environment to enhance performance and user experience.
  • Building new ETLs to support the integration of additional data sources into the QlikView BI environment
  • A well-maintained and reliable QlikView BI environment that meets the needs of its users.
  • Regular reports on the status of the QlikView BI environment, including any issues, improvements, and new ETLs.

Qualification and certifications:

  • A relevant bachelor’s degree or equivalent
  • Related certifications

Desired Skills:

  • QlikView
  • Business Intelligence
  • BI
  • ETL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

