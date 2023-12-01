SAP Authorization Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town

SAP Auth Consultant.

Location: Cape Town

On-site

R40 000 – R46 000 p.m

About

Focusing on business systems (primarily SAP ERP and Cloud platforms) with primary scope on role-based authorizations, system security and SOx compliance.

Support SOx ITGC audits and satisfy requests of security and compliance teams.

Professional Requirements.

Education, Training, Computer skills

Degree in Business or Computer Science (or equivalent).

Solid business process understanding within manufacturing industry

Profound knowledge and experience on IT service operations and continous improvement as well as

IT configuration management regarding roles & authorizations including Segregation of Duties (SoD)

Ability to process roles & authorizations within multi platform global enterprise operation

Solid understanding of SAP ERP systems, especially SAP Basis and authorizations modules, and their integration with other SAP on-premise and SAP Cloud solutions as well as non-SAP solutions, knowledge requirede

Operational Knowledge on Service Now, Maestro, SoX (ITGC) preferred

ITIL and Project Management certification (PRINCE, IAPM, SCRUM etc.) is beneficial

Experience

3 years of experience in SAP application operation and projects, preferalbly role based authorizations and SOx controls

Ability to analyze business process requirements and specify solutions.

Competencies

Excellent understanding of IT Service Operations (ITIL) and continuous improvement

Own initiative and team-player, Customer focus, Attention to detials

English business fluent (C1/C2 level); German or other European languages are beneficial.

Key Responsibilities

Act as Group IT ERP Security & Compliance Analyst for our Global IT team and our functional business units in terms of operational excellence on SAP authorizations & corresponding process enhancements

Execute SAP ERP user authorizations maintenance: create, change or delete users for ERP systems and Cloud platforms; add, change or delete SAP authorizations according to the role concept

Execute Compliance requirements: create evidence reports according to request by internal or external auditors. Process change requests driven by compliance/audit teams

Execute Ticket resolution according to Standard Operating Procedures, SLAs and required SOx audit output

Maintain Maestro system settings and execute trouble shooting of Maestro solution

Coordinate refresh of SAP systems and maintain SAP system printer setup and system connections

Lead and/or assist continuous improvement projects and team as needed.

Support SOx ITGC audits and satisfy requests of security and compliance teams.

Guide external consultants on support cases & projects while ensuring “best cost value” for the group

SAP resolving tickets, implementing change requests and operating applications at defined service levels

Desired Skills:

SAP

Authorization

Authorisation

SOx

ITGC

SoD

ITIL

Learn more/Apply for this position