SAP Authorization Consultant

Dec 1, 2023

SAP Auth Consultant.

Location: Cape Town

On-site

R40 000 – R46 000 p.m

About

Focusing on business systems (primarily SAP ERP and Cloud platforms) with primary scope on role-based authorizations, system security and SOx compliance.

Professional Requirements.

Education, Training, Computer skills

  • Degree in Business or Computer Science (or equivalent).
  • Solid business process understanding within manufacturing industry
  • Profound knowledge and experience on IT service operations and continous improvement as well as
  • IT configuration management regarding roles & authorizations including Segregation of Duties (SoD)
  • Ability to process roles & authorizations within multi platform global enterprise operation
  • Solid understanding of SAP ERP systems, especially SAP Basis and authorizations modules, and their integration with other SAP on-premise and SAP Cloud solutions as well as non-SAP solutions, knowledge requirede
  • Operational Knowledge on Service Now, Maestro, SoX (ITGC) preferred
  • ITIL and Project Management certification (PRINCE, IAPM, SCRUM etc.) is beneficial

Experience

  • 3 years of experience in SAP application operation and projects, preferalbly role based authorizations and SOx controls
  • Ability to analyze business process requirements and specify solutions.

Competencies

  • Excellent understanding of IT Service Operations (ITIL) and continuous improvement
  • Own initiative and team-player, Customer focus, Attention to detials
  • English business fluent (C1/C2 level); German or other European languages are beneficial.

Key Responsibilities

  • Act as Group IT ERP Security & Compliance Analyst for our Global IT team and our functional business units in terms of operational excellence on SAP authorizations & corresponding process enhancements
  • Execute SAP ERP user authorizations maintenance: create, change or delete users for ERP systems and Cloud platforms; add, change or delete SAP authorizations according to the role concept
  • Execute Compliance requirements: create evidence reports according to request by internal or external auditors. Process change requests driven by compliance/audit teams
  • Execute Ticket resolution according to Standard Operating Procedures, SLAs and required SOx audit output
  • Maintain Maestro system settings and execute trouble shooting of Maestro solution
  • Coordinate refresh of SAP systems and maintain SAP system printer setup and system connections
  • Lead and/or assist continuous improvement projects and team as needed.
  • Support SOx ITGC audits and satisfy requests of security and compliance teams.
  • Guide external consultants on support cases & projects while ensuring “best cost value” for the group
  • SAP resolving tickets, implementing change requests and operating applications at defined service levels

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Authorization
  • Authorisation
  • SOx
  • ITGC
  • SoD
  • ITIL

