SAP Authorization Consultant

SAP Auth Consultant.
Location: Cape Town
On-site
R40 000 – R46 000 p.m
About
Focusing on business systems (primarily SAP ERP and Cloud platforms) with primary scope on role-based authorizations, system security and SOx compliance.
Professional Requirements.
Education, Training, Computer skills
- Degree in Business or Computer Science (or equivalent).
- Solid business process understanding within manufacturing industry
- Profound knowledge and experience on IT service operations and continous improvement as well as
- IT configuration management regarding roles & authorizations including Segregation of Duties (SoD)
- Ability to process roles & authorizations within multi platform global enterprise operation
- Solid understanding of SAP ERP systems, especially SAP Basis and authorizations modules, and their integration with other SAP on-premise and SAP Cloud solutions as well as non-SAP solutions, knowledge requirede
- Operational Knowledge on Service Now, Maestro, SoX (ITGC) preferred
- ITIL and Project Management certification (PRINCE, IAPM, SCRUM etc.) is beneficial
Experience
- 3 years of experience in SAP application operation and projects, preferalbly role based authorizations and SOx controls
- Ability to analyze business process requirements and specify solutions.
Competencies
- Excellent understanding of IT Service Operations (ITIL) and continuous improvement
- Own initiative and team-player, Customer focus, Attention to detials
- English business fluent (C1/C2 level); German or other European languages are beneficial.
Key Responsibilities
- Act as Group IT ERP Security & Compliance Analyst for our Global IT team and our functional business units in terms of operational excellence on SAP authorizations & corresponding process enhancements
- Execute SAP ERP user authorizations maintenance: create, change or delete users for ERP systems and Cloud platforms; add, change or delete SAP authorizations according to the role concept
- Execute Compliance requirements: create evidence reports according to request by internal or external auditors. Process change requests driven by compliance/audit teams
- Execute Ticket resolution according to Standard Operating Procedures, SLAs and required SOx audit output
- Maintain Maestro system settings and execute trouble shooting of Maestro solution
- Coordinate refresh of SAP systems and maintain SAP system printer setup and system connections
- Lead and/or assist continuous improvement projects and team as needed.
- Support SOx ITGC audits and satisfy requests of security and compliance teams.
- Guide external consultants on support cases & projects while ensuring “best cost value” for the group
- SAP resolving tickets, implementing change requests and operating applications at defined service levels
