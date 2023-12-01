Senior Sales Application Engineer (Standby & Solar) – Gauteng Benoni

We are hiring a Senior Sales Application Engineer to prospect for new and maintain existing customers. Solicit orders by understanding their needs and submitting the relevant quotations/proposals for Railways, Petrochemicals, UPS and Telecommunication products

Duties & Responsibilities

Responsible for marketing and growing Railway, Petrochemical, UPS and telecommunication business to new and existing customer base through selling of a range of products and packaged solutions.

Perform market analysis to identify gaps that can be filled by our packaged offering.

Developing and organizing of sales-related processes and activities, which include networking, meetings and special sales events.

Manage the sales request process for all types of customer request i.e. quotes, inquiries, RFP’s and tenders.

Provide specialist advice, site specific or customer specific design and validate design requirements for local conditions and recommend solutions.

Prepare any necessary customer deliverables, such as concept layouts, single line diagrams, and equipment or material specifications.

Presenting our products and solutions to customers and at field events such as conferences, seminars, etc.

REQUIREMENTS

5+ Years engineering experience, Degree or Diploma in Electronic/Electrical Engineering

Technical solutions sales experience is required.

Sales individual with strong presentation skills, solution oriented with deep understanding of project and customer requirements is essential.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

A team player and willing to travel.

Minimum computer literacy and technical knowledge needed to perform the job successfully – MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint and MS Project

Desired Skills:

Sales

Technical Solutions

Project Management

Customer Skills

Computer Skills

Marketing

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Chemical Manufacturing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position