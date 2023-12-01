Senior Sales Application Engineer (Standby & Solar) – Gauteng Benoni

Dec 1, 2023

We are hiring a Senior Sales Application Engineer to prospect for new and maintain existing customers. Solicit orders by understanding their needs and submitting the relevant quotations/proposals for Railways, Petrochemicals, UPS and Telecommunication products
Duties & Responsibilities

  • Responsible for marketing and growing Railway, Petrochemical, UPS and telecommunication business to new and existing customer base through selling of a range of products and packaged solutions.
  • Perform market analysis to identify gaps that can be filled by our packaged offering.
  • Developing and organizing of sales-related processes and activities, which include networking, meetings and special sales events.
  • Manage the sales request process for all types of customer request i.e. quotes, inquiries, RFP’s and tenders.
  • Provide specialist advice, site specific or customer specific design and validate design requirements for local conditions and recommend solutions.
  • Prepare any necessary customer deliverables, such as concept layouts, single line diagrams, and equipment or material specifications.
  • Presenting our products and solutions to customers and at field events such as conferences, seminars, etc.

REQUIREMENTS

  • 5+ Years engineering experience, Degree or Diploma in Electronic/Electrical Engineering
  • Technical solutions sales experience is required.
  • Sales individual with strong presentation skills, solution oriented with deep understanding of project and customer requirements is essential.
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.
  • A team player and willing to travel.
  • Minimum computer literacy and technical knowledge needed to perform the job successfully – MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint and MS Project

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • Technical Solutions
  • Project Management
  • Customer Skills
  • Computer Skills
  • Marketing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Chemical Manufacturing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

