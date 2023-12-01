Senior Security Engineer

A well-established company is recruiting for a

SENIOR SECURITY & SYSTEMS ENGINEER

ATHLONE, CAPE TOWN

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

The incumbent will be responsible for the optimization, monitoring, and support of internal and client facing Security & Systems, both on-premises and in the Azure and Office 365 cloud-based environments.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES, AMONGST OTHERS INCLUDE:

Safely provision, deploy, manage, monitor, optimize, and decommission Azure and Office 365 and on premises related systems and services.

Follow best practice methodology for systems, cloud, architecture, and cyber security

Developing and implementing information security related processes/systems/services through project work.

Providing input to disaster recovery plans.

Performing risk assessments and recommending information and cyber security controls and technical measures (e.g., firewalls, data encryption).

Planning and implementing information and cybersecurity measures to protect computer systems, networks, and data.

Support all company IS Infrastructure, perform project work and weekly and monthly reporting.

Contribute and participate in information security awareness drives and campaigns

QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE

BSc Computer Science Degree or Diploma (NQF 7) equivalent

Minimum of 8 – 10 years’ experience as a Systems Administrator (both on-premises and cloud) (essential).

MCSE, Azure and Office 365 Certification

Security+, CEH, CISA, CISSP, OSCP

Knowledge of IT Service & Operation Management (ITSM & ITOM) tools and processes (Essential).

Knowledge of IT service management SLAs (Essential).

Knowledge of ITIL and or COBIT frameworks (Essential).

Please send your cv and supporting documents to [Email Address Removed].

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

system administration

itil

itsm

itom

cobit

