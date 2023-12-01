Technical Business Analyst

Dec 1, 2023

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Technical Business Analyst.
Minimum Education and Experience:

  • National Diploma
  • 3-5 years experience as a Business Analyst
  • 3-5 years experience in writing of BRS (Business Requirements Specifications)
  • 3-5 years experience in writing of FS (Functional Requirements Specifications)
  • 3-5 years experience in planning and executing UAT (User Acceptance Testing) and RT (Regression Testing)
  • 3-5 years general awareness of technologies (ARIS, SAP, Microsoft Applications)

Critical Competencies:

  • Knowledge and understanding of business process and software applications fundamentals
  • Experience in business and data modelling
  • Experience in dealing with multiple process and systems methodology application
  • Thorough understanding of data principles and applications
  • Excellent communication, analytical and problem solving skills with an eye to visualize and design for the future
  • Experience in multiple business area and systems focus with strategic business and industry awareness limited to areas of experience
  • Thorough understanding of business processes and technologies impact within the organization
  • Ability to interact with various specialists internally or externally to drive continuous improvement and innovation
  • Experience in software applications (Advanced Excel; Advanced Visio; Advanced Word; Advanced PowerPoint)
  • Knowledge and understanding of the principles of business, the application thereof, the opportunities within business and the seizure of such opportunities
  • Sound knowledge of the different business systems, associated applications and the interrelationship between the business systems
  • Advanced report writing skills (Process reports, specifications and executive summaries)

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
