A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Technical Business Analyst.
Minimum Education and Experience:
- National Diploma
- 3-5 years experience as a Business Analyst
- 3-5 years experience in writing of BRS (Business Requirements Specifications)
- 3-5 years experience in writing of FS (Functional Requirements Specifications)
- 3-5 years experience in planning and executing UAT (User Acceptance Testing) and RT (Regression Testing)
- 3-5 years general awareness of technologies (ARIS, SAP, Microsoft Applications)
Critical Competencies:
- Knowledge and understanding of business process and software applications fundamentals
- Experience in business and data modelling
- Experience in dealing with multiple process and systems methodology application
- Thorough understanding of data principles and applications
- Excellent communication, analytical and problem solving skills with an eye to visualize and design for the future
- Experience in multiple business area and systems focus with strategic business and industry awareness limited to areas of experience
- Thorough understanding of business processes and technologies impact within the organization
- Ability to interact with various specialists internally or externally to drive continuous improvement and innovation
- Experience in software applications (Advanced Excel; Advanced Visio; Advanced Word; Advanced PowerPoint)
- Knowledge and understanding of the principles of business, the application thereof, the opportunities within business and the seizure of such opportunities
- Sound knowledge of the different business systems, associated applications and the interrelationship between the business systems
- Advanced report writing skills (Process reports, specifications and executive summaries)
