Technical Business Analyst

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Technical Business Analyst.

Minimum Education and Experience:

National Diploma

3-5 years experience as a Business Analyst

3-5 years experience in writing of BRS (Business Requirements Specifications)

3-5 years experience in writing of FS (Functional Requirements Specifications)

3-5 years experience in planning and executing UAT (User Acceptance Testing) and RT (Regression Testing)

3-5 years general awareness of technologies (ARIS, SAP, Microsoft Applications)

Critical Competencies:

Knowledge and understanding of business process and software applications fundamentals

Experience in business and data modelling

Experience in dealing with multiple process and systems methodology application

Thorough understanding of data principles and applications

Excellent communication, analytical and problem solving skills with an eye to visualize and design for the future

Experience in multiple business area and systems focus with strategic business and industry awareness limited to areas of experience

Thorough understanding of business processes and technologies impact within the organization

Ability to interact with various specialists internally or externally to drive continuous improvement and innovation

Experience in software applications (Advanced Excel; Advanced Visio; Advanced Word; Advanced PowerPoint)

Knowledge and understanding of the principles of business, the application thereof, the opportunities within business and the seizure of such opportunities

Sound knowledge of the different business systems, associated applications and the interrelationship between the business systems

Advanced report writing skills (Process reports, specifications and executive summaries)

