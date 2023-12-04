Bangladesh issues over 10m ePassports

Veridos and the Department of Immigration & Passport (DIP) of Bangladesh have issued 10-million ePassports, personalised with Veridos’ CLIP ID technology.

The ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) compliant documents will make it easier for Bangladeshi citizens to enter and leave the country and provide a new level of security.

The large-scale project led by Veridos and the DIP also includes the training of local professionals and the establishment of a local ePassport production site. Thanks to the extensive knowledge transfer and close cooperation between the two partners, the factory set up for the local production of ePassports has already exceeded the initial target of 3,5-million travel documents per year by 2-million at full capacity. Veridos has also successfully trained approximately one thousand local specialists.

“The partnership with Veridos has not only enabled us to provide our citizens with secure documents, but has also created new jobs and helped train our local workforce,” says Major General Nurul Anwar, director-general at the Department of Immigration and Passport in Bangladesh. “With the modern technology of the new ePassports, we are keeping pace with our country’s economic position and promoting safe and convenient travel for our citizens.”

“Together with our partners in Bangladesh, we have put in place a comprehensive structure for the production of state-of-the-art documents, supporting to lead the country into a new era,” says Marc-Julian Siewert, CEO of Veridos. “We will continue to work closely with the local authorities to assist Bangladesh move forward.”