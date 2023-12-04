Content Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Content Developer

Market-related Salary

Cape Town

Purpose

You’ll be responsible for planning and creating articles, website content, and other marketing materials, continually improving that content, as well as upholding the company’s voice and content standards. You’ll join a friendly, collaborative team and work across an international brand in the UK, SA and Australian markets. While your primary responsibility will be content, you will have exposure to, insight into, and have an impact on all aspects of digital marketing.

You’re perfect for this position if you:

•Have a degree with a strong writing and research component (such as social sciences or humanities). Candidates without a degree but with strong writing portfolios will also be considered

•Have at least three years’ experience in creating content

•Are a professional who takes satisfaction and pride in the craft of content creation

•Have a collaborative approach to working with a team and members of staff across all departments

•Are comfortable with taking direction and working to specifications

•Are energetic and able to create and process content quickly

•Are computer-literate, comfortable with technology and learning new systems

•Can research, distil and communicate complex topics and ideas clearly and effectively

Extra points if you have:

•Links to samples of content you have created – including brochure text, blog posts, multimedia content or any microcopy

•Experience in an agency, newsroom or similar environment

•A working knowledge of content management systems

•An understanding of SEO principles and content marketing

•Literacy in HTML or basic understanding of website setup

Your role and responsibilities:

Among other tasks, your main responsibilities will include:

•Planning, writing and maintaining content across our website, marketing materials and partner sites

•Conceptualising copy for campaigns to drive leads to our websites and engagement with our social media accounts

•Working closely with the Marketing Manager to ensure that the information being developed is in accordance with content standards and user needs

•Collaborating with content, design and SEO colleagues to serve a wide variety of business requirements

•Liaising with stakeholders in developing and verifying content

Desired Skills:

Content

Copywriting

Digital Content

About The Employer:

International Financial Services company looking for a Content Developer to join the team.

Learn more/Apply for this position