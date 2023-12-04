Data Analyst at Wispeco Aluminium – Gauteng Alberton

Reports to: OD Manager
Available positions: 1
Preferred Qualifications:
Relevant Tertiary Degree (NQF Level 7) At least 3-4 years’ experience in data analysis.
Preferred Experience:
Advanced Excel skills. Ability to solve problems. Knowledge of other HR systems will be highly beneficial.
Main purpose of the job:
Assisting with data maintenance and analysis in the HR department and supporting the part-time worker administrator.
Primary Duties:
– Overall monitoring and management of the Part-time worker (PTW) system together with the PTW Administrator which includes (but not limited to): Weekly allocation trends, progression of the PTW skills matrix, supplementing the PTW list as and when required etc.
– Weekly and monthly PTW data analysis and reporting.
– Support the PTW administrator and act as a back-up when needed.
– Standardisation and optimisation of reporting structures.
– Facilitate internal audits in preparation for external stakeholder audits (Remgro, Dept of Labour, B-BBEE, MerSETA etc.)
– Responsible for the management and maintenance of HR databases, document control, data integrity and verification.
– Analysing of HR data, including but not limited to Payroll, Training, PTW and Recruitment.
– Weekly and monthly statutory reporting.
– Tracking B-BBEE spend and progress.
– B-BBEE data analysis and submission.
– Support management with POPIA initiatives.
– Form an active part of the team and perform any other functions that may be requested by Management from time to time.
– Manage the time and attendance system.
Closing date: 30 November 2023
Desired Skills:
