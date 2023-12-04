Data Architect

key Responsibilities:
1.
Data Architecture Design:
- Lead the design and development of the organization’s data architecture, ensuring alignment with business goals and objectives.
-
Define data models, structures, and standards to support efficient data storage, retrieval, and analytics.
-
Database Management:
-
Oversee the selection and implementation of database management systems (DBMS) based on the organization’s requirements.
-
Optimize database performance, ensuring scalability, security, and reliability.
-
Data Integration and ETL:
-
Design and implement data integration solutions, including Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) processes, to facilitate seamless data flow across systems.
- Ensure data consistency and accuracy during the ETL process.
Desired Skills:
- Data architecture
- DBMS
- Database
- Security
- data integration
- Transform
- ETL
- Information Technology
- SQL Server
- Oracle
- PostgreSQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
- 2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree