Data Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

key Responsibilities:

1.

Data Architecture Design:

Lead the design and development of the organization’s data architecture, ensuring alignment with business goals and objectives.

Define data models, structures, and standards to support efficient data storage, retrieval, and analytics.

Database Management:

Oversee the selection and implementation of database management systems (DBMS) based on the organization’s requirements.

Optimize database performance, ensuring scalability, security, and reliability.

Data Integration and ETL:

Design and implement data integration solutions, including Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) processes, to facilitate seamless data flow across systems.

Ensure data consistency and accuracy during the ETL process.