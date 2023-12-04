Data Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Dec 4, 2023

key Responsibilities:
1.
Data Architecture Design:

  • Lead the design and development of the organization’s data architecture, ensuring alignment with business goals and objectives.

  • Define data models, structures, and standards to support efficient data storage, retrieval, and analytics.

  • Database Management:

  • Oversee the selection and implementation of database management systems (DBMS) based on the organization’s requirements.

  • Optimize database performance, ensuring scalability, security, and reliability.

  • Data Integration and ETL:

  • Design and implement data integration solutions, including Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) processes, to facilitate seamless data flow across systems.

  • Ensure data consistency and accuracy during the ETL process.

Desired Skills:

  • Data architecture
  • DBMS
  • Database
  • Security
  • data integration
  • Transform
  • ETL
  • Information Technology
  • SQL Server
  • Oracle
  • PostgreSQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
  • 2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position