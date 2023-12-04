Datatec ups its stake in Mason Advisory

Datatec PLC has acquired an additional 40% holding in Mason Advisory from the management team, taking its interest to a majority shareholding of 80%.

Mason Advisory is a UK-based digital and technology consultancy working across the public and private sectors, with organisations of all sizes. It has over 100 employees with skills in operating model and organisational design, sourcing, architecture, service management, and cybersecurity.

Mason Advisory was spun out of Analysys Mason in 2014 to focus on serving clients which are consumers of IT services rather than providers or regulators. Datatec has held a 40% stake since and has now taken the opportunity of increasing its holding to support its next phase of growth.

Jens Montanana, Datatec’s CEO, comments: “Mason Advisory holds a strategic position as a specialised independent management consultancy and we look forward to continue contributing to the realisation of its high growth potential based on positive market fundamentals coupled with a strong management team and track record.”

The purchase consideration will be settled in cash from existing resources. The acquisition is not a categorisable transaction in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements and is therefore not subject to approval by Datatec shareholders.