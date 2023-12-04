Deimos in strategic partnership with Cloudflare

Deimos has announced a new partnership with Cloudflare, which will help businesses to bolster their online presence while safeguarding their digital assets from emerging threats.

By integrating Cloudflare’s offerings and partnering with Deimos, African businesses can now use world-class technology while paying in their local currency.

“Today, we take another step towards our vision of becoming Africa’s premier cloud-native technology company. By combining Deimos’ extensive knowledge of the African market with Cloudflare’s cutting-edge solutions to make the Internet more performant, reliable, secure and private, we are empowering African businesses to thrive in the digital age,” says Andrew Mori, CEO of Deimos. “This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide innovative and reliable technology solutions to businesses of all sizes across Africa.”

Cloudflare’s robust cybersecurity solutions help to protect businesses from threats like DDoS attacks, data breaches, and malicious bots. And, with Cloudflare’s extensive global network spanning 310 cities worldwide, African businesses can expect faster website loading times and reduced latency for their local and international customers.