DevOps Engineer

key Responsibilities:
1.
CI/CD Pipeline Development:
- Design, implement, and maintain robust and scalable CI/CD pipelines to automate the software development, testing, and deployment processes.
-
Ensure the timely and reliable delivery of software releases.
-
Infrastructure as Code (IaC):
-
Implement and manage infrastructure as code practices using tools such as Terraform or CloudFormation.
-
Automate the provisioning and configuration of infrastructure components.
-
Automation and Scripting:
-
Develop automation scripts and tools to streamline repetitive tasks and ensure consistency across environments.
-
Continuously identify opportunities for automation to enhance efficiency.
-
Collaboration with Development and Operations:
-
Collaborate closely with development teams to understand application requirements and ensure seamless integration into the CI/CD pipeline.
Desired Skills:
- CI/CD
- Terraform
- CloudFormation
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- identify bottlenecks
- automation scripts
- Python
- azure
- AWS
- Powershell
- Puppet
- Chef
- googlecloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree