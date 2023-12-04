DevOps Engineer

Dec 4, 2023

key Responsibilities:
1.
CI/CD Pipeline Development:

  • Design, implement, and maintain robust and scalable CI/CD pipelines to automate the software development, testing, and deployment processes.

  • Ensure the timely and reliable delivery of software releases.

  • Infrastructure as Code (IaC):

  • Implement and manage infrastructure as code practices using tools such as Terraform or CloudFormation.

  • Automate the provisioning and configuration of infrastructure components.

  • Automation and Scripting:

  • Develop automation scripts and tools to streamline repetitive tasks and ensure consistency across environments.

  • Continuously identify opportunities for automation to enhance efficiency.

  • Collaboration with Development and Operations:

  • Collaborate closely with development teams to understand application requirements and ensure seamless integration into the CI/CD pipeline.

Desired Skills:

  • CI/CD
  • Terraform
  • CloudFormation
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • identify bottlenecks
  • automation scripts
  • Python
  • azure
  • AWS
  • Powershell
  • Puppet
  • Chef
  • googlecloud

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

