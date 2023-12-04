DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

key Responsibilities:

1.

CI/CD Pipeline Development:

Design, implement, and maintain robust and scalable CI/CD pipelines to automate the software development, testing, and deployment processes.

Ensure the timely and reliable delivery of software releases.

Infrastructure as Code (IaC):

Implement and manage infrastructure as code practices using tools such as Terraform or CloudFormation.

Automate the provisioning and configuration of infrastructure components.

Automation and Scripting:

Develop automation scripts and tools to streamline repetitive tasks and ensure consistency across environments.

Continuously identify opportunities for automation to enhance efficiency.

Collaboration with Development and Operations: