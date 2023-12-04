EDI Specialist LW – Gauteng Pretoria

- Design and build EDI interfaces for required supply chain requirements.
- Configuration of EDI connections for integration enablement
- Analysis and correction of EDI configurations based on requirements.
- EDIFACT/VDA-based Mapping and Messages analysis.
- Testing of EDI Interfaces including configurations
- Testing of EDI messages including mapping changes
- Project management, facilitation between various product domains and stakeholders
- Supports the product owner to shape the product roadmap.
- Supports the product owner with options regarding future software decisions based on knowledge of changing customer demands, and technical features and conducted technical tests (proof of concepts)
- Works with the business to manage new partner onboardings in line with ad-hoc requests and new model programs.
- Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies (including cloud computing) to continuously enhance our product.
Minimum Requirements:
Role-specific knowledge:
- Bachelor’s Degree in information technology or equivalent work experience
- 6 to 8 years of proven industry experience in supporting EDI.
- Logistics Supply Chain Management
- Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)
- Critical thinking skills to connect the parts logistic supply chain with its various product domains and processes with the EDI landscape.
- Integration Architecture skills with the ability to implement EDI Interfaces and solutions at a logical level.
- Solution Architecture skills to analyze, design, and implement correct solutions from across various knowledge areas and product domains.
- Analytical abilities to analyze EDI messages and configurations, and how they relate to the process of physical shipments and VDA standards.
- Incident Management (IM), Change Management (CM), Problem Management (PM)
- ITIL certification, process knowledge, and work experience
- AGILE Project Management knowledge
- Ability to prepare ISO-compliant documents, if required
- Knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions
- IT Service Management (ITSM)
- Knowledge in the following key areas:
- VDA and EDIFACT standards and guidelines
- Axway Trade Sync Integratin Manager (configs, objects, workflows, messages, maps)
- Parts Lgistics Supply Chain processes, BULK, JIT, JIS, KANBAN, ASN, ORDERS
- Prduct Domains
- Systems interfaces
- Plant templates
- OEM industry
Advantageous:
- Knowledge of Information Technology Infrastructure components, OFTP, and certificate management
- Good understanding of OFTP, Streaming, SOAP, and REST protocols
- Understand the dependencies between logical integrations message structures and physical goods supply.
- SPAB/iJIX
- Managing projects/processes, working independently with limited supervision in the supply chain process environment
- Basic Linux knowledge
Desired Skills:
- EDI
- Electronic Design Interface
- Design
- Analysis