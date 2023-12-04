EDI Specialist LW

Dec 4, 2023

  • Design and build EDI interfaces for required supply chain requirements.

  • Configuration of EDI connections for integration enablement

  • Analysis and correction of EDI configurations based on requirements.

  • EDIFACT/VDA-based Mapping and Messages analysis.

  • Testing of EDI Interfaces including configurations

  • Testing of EDI messages including mapping changes

  • Project management, facilitation between various product domains and stakeholders

  • Supports the product owner to shape the product roadmap.

  • Supports the product owner with options regarding future software decisions based on knowledge of changing customer demands, and technical features and conducted technical tests (proof of concepts)

  • Works with the business to manage new partner onboardings in line with ad-hoc requests and new model programs.

  • Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies (including cloud computing) to continuously enhance our product.

Minimum Requirements:

Role-specific knowledge:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in information technology or equivalent work experience

  • 6 to 8 years of proven industry experience in supporting EDI.

  • Logistics Supply Chain Management

  • Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)

  • Critical thinking skills to connect the parts logistic supply chain with its various product domains and processes with the EDI landscape.

  • Integration Architecture skills with the ability to implement EDI Interfaces and solutions at a logical level.

  • Solution Architecture skills to analyze, design, and implement correct solutions from across various knowledge areas and product domains.

  • Analytical abilities to analyze EDI messages and configurations, and how they relate to the process of physical shipments and VDA standards.

  • Incident Management (IM), Change Management (CM), Problem Management (PM)

  • ITIL certification, process knowledge, and work experience

  • AGILE Project Management knowledge

  • Ability to prepare ISO-compliant documents, if required

  • Knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions

  • IT Service Management (ITSM)

  • Knowledge in the following key areas:
    • VDA and EDIFACT standards and guidelines

    • Axway Trade Sync Integratin Manager (configs, objects, workflows, messages, maps)

    • Parts Lgistics Supply Chain processes, BULK, JIT, JIS, KANBAN, ASN, ORDERS

    • Prduct Domains

    • Systems interfaces

    • Plant templates

  • OEM industry

Advantageous:

  • Knowledge of Information Technology Infrastructure components, OFTP, and certificate management

  • Good understanding of OFTP, Streaming, SOAP, and REST protocols

  • Understand the dependencies between logical integrations message structures and physical goods supply.

  • SPAB/iJIX

  • Managing projects/processes, working independently with limited supervision in the supply chain process environment

  • Basic Linux knowledge

Desired Skills:

  • EDI
  • Electronic Design Interface
  • Design
  • Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position