Field Technician- 6 Month Contract

Dec 4, 2023

DUR001986 – FIELD TRIALS TECHNICIAN (Free State, 6-Month Contract)
Purpose of the Job:
To work closely with a senior agronomist, assisting with the technical requirements of valued clients.
Required Qualifications

  • BSc Soil Science, Horticulture, Plant Physiology/ Agronomy
  • Approved in BASOS (FERTASA)
  • Approved in AVCASA

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years of experience.
  • Experience in field trials management – advantageous.
  • Knowledge of the methodology for assembling, conducting, & harvesting field trials.
  • Knowledge of presentation techniques in a clear and assertive way.
  • Drivers’ license.
  • MS Office advanced skills (mainly Power Point & Excel)

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Bilingual: English & Afrikaans – verbal & written
  • Organization and responsibility
  • Ability to identify scenarios & correlate with opportunities.
  • Good interpersonal relationships with customers & dealers
  • Ability to cope with pressure, volatile environment & unplanned demands in a quiet & balanced manner.

Remuneration:
Market-related

IMPORTANTOnly shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Field Trials
  • Research
  • Soil Samples

