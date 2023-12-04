Field Technician- 6 Month Contract – Free State Bloemfontein

DUR001986 – FIELD TRIALS TECHNICIAN (Free State, 6-Month Contract)
Purpose of the Job:
To work closely with a senior agronomist, assisting with the technical requirements of valued clients.
Required Qualifications
- BSc Soil Science, Horticulture, Plant Physiology/ Agronomy
- Approved in BASOS (FERTASA)
- Approved in AVCASA
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- 1 to 2 years of experience.
- Experience in field trials management – advantageous.
- Knowledge of the methodology for assembling, conducting, & harvesting field trials.
- Knowledge of presentation techniques in a clear and assertive way.
- Drivers’ license.
- MS Office advanced skills (mainly Power Point & Excel)
Behavioural Competencies:
- Bilingual: English & Afrikaans – verbal & written
- Organization and responsibility
- Ability to identify scenarios & correlate with opportunities.
- Good interpersonal relationships with customers & dealers
- Ability to cope with pressure, volatile environment & unplanned demands in a quiet & balanced manner.
Remuneration:
Market-related
IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Field Trials
- Research
- Soil Samples