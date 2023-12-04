Information Systems Specialist

DUR001985 INFORMATION SYSTEM SPECIALIST – Durban, KZN
Purpose of the job:
To maintain the company and client enterprise content and workflow management system.
Required Qualifications
- BA/BS in computer science, physical sciences, engineering, or related technical field.
Technical Competencies and responsibilities
- Assist in the installation, configuration, maintenance/upgrades of the Laserfiche system.
- Assist in developing electronic forms, workflows, and business processes.
- Assist with diagnosing, troubleshooting, and resolving system issues.
- Provide end-user support, including technical assistance, training, and documentation.
- Programming skills (C#, VB.NET, ASP.NET, MVC, JavaScript, CSS) and knowledge of SQL TSQL
- Front-end Programming skills.
- Software or consultation experience (advantageous)
Behavioural Competencies:
- Solid analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills.
- Strong attention to detail.
- Self-starter and team-player attitude.
- Resourcefulness and creativity in finding solutions.
Only candidates meeting the minimum requirements will be considered. If you haven’t heard from a consultant in two weeks assume that your application has been unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Laserfiche
- troubleshooting
- diagnosing
- programming
- SQL