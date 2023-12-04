Information Systems Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

Dec 4, 2023

DUR001985 INFORMATION SYSTEM SPECIALIST – Durban, KZN

Purpose of the job:
To maintain the company and client enterprise content and workflow management system.

Required Qualifications

  • BA/BS in computer science, physical sciences, engineering, or related technical field.

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

  • Assist in the installation, configuration, maintenance/upgrades of the Laserfiche system.
  • Assist in developing electronic forms, workflows, and business processes.
  • Assist with diagnosing, troubleshooting, and resolving system issues.
  • Provide end-user support, including technical assistance, training, and documentation.
  • Programming skills (C#, VB.NET, ASP.NET, MVC, JavaScript, CSS) and knowledge of SQL TSQL
  • Front-end Programming skills.
  • Software or consultation experience (advantageous)

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Solid analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills.
  • Strong attention to detail.
  • Self-starter and team-player attitude.
  • Resourcefulness and creativity in finding solutions.

Only candidates meeting the minimum requirements will be considered. If you haven’t heard from a consultant in two weeks assume that your application has been unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Laserfiche
  • troubleshooting
  • diagnosing
  • programming
  • SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position