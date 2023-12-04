Information Systems Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

DUR001985 INFORMATION SYSTEM SPECIALIST – Durban, KZN

Purpose of the job:

To maintain the company and client enterprise content and workflow management system.



Required Qualifications

BA/BS in computer science, physical sciences, engineering, or related technical field.

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

Assist in the installation, configuration, maintenance/upgrades of the Laserfiche system.

Assist in developing electronic forms, workflows, and business processes.

Assist with diagnosing, troubleshooting, and resolving system issues.

Provide end-user support, including technical assistance, training, and documentation.

Programming skills (C#, VB.NET, ASP.NET, MVC, JavaScript, CSS) and knowledge of SQL TSQL

Front-end Programming skills.

Software or consultation experience (advantageous)

Behavioural Competencies:

Solid analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Strong attention to detail.

Self-starter and team-player attitude.

Resourcefulness and creativity in finding solutions.

Only candidates meeting the minimum requirements will be considered. If you haven’t heard from a consultant in two weeks assume that your application has been unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Laserfiche

troubleshooting

diagnosing

programming

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position