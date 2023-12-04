Infrastructure Architect

key Responsibilities: Infrastructure Strategy and Planning:
- Develop and articulate the organization’s long-term infrastructure strategy in collaboration with key stakeholders.
-
Align technology infrastructure plans with business goals and objectives.
-
Architectural Design:
-
Lead the design and implementation of comprehensive and scalable infrastructure architectures.
-
Collaborate with technology and business teams to understand requirements and translate them into architectural blueprints.
-
Technology Evaluation and Adoption:
-
Stay abreast of emerging technologies and industry trends.
-
Evaluate and recommend new technologies and solutions to enhance the organization’s technology infrastructure.
-
Standards and Best Practices:
-
Establish and enforce infrastructure standards, guidelines, and best practices.
-
Ensure that architecture and design adhere to industry standards and compliance requirements.
-
Collaboration and Communication:
-
Work closely with cross-functional teams, including IT, security, and operations, to understand business requirements.
- Communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
Desired Skills:
- architectural blueprints
- robust security measures
- technology vendors
- Information Technology
- TOGAF
- In-depth knowledge of infrastructure technologies
- storage
- Networking
- cloud computing
- hybrid infrastructure architectures
- security principles
- sophisticated technology infrastructures
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
- 2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree