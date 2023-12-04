Infrastructure Architect

Dec 4, 2023

key Responsibilities: Infrastructure Strategy and Planning:

  • Develop and articulate the organization’s long-term infrastructure strategy in collaboration with key stakeholders.

  • Align technology infrastructure plans with business goals and objectives.

  • Architectural Design:

  • Lead the design and implementation of comprehensive and scalable infrastructure architectures.

  • Collaborate with technology and business teams to understand requirements and translate them into architectural blueprints.

  • Technology Evaluation and Adoption:

  • Stay abreast of emerging technologies and industry trends.

  • Evaluate and recommend new technologies and solutions to enhance the organization’s technology infrastructure.

  • Standards and Best Practices:

  • Establish and enforce infrastructure standards, guidelines, and best practices.

  • Ensure that architecture and design adhere to industry standards and compliance requirements.

  • Collaboration and Communication:

  • Work closely with cross-functional teams, including IT, security, and operations, to understand business requirements.

  • Communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

  • architectural blueprints
  • robust security measures
  • technology vendors
  • Information Technology
  • TOGAF
  • In-depth knowledge of infrastructure technologies
  • storage
  • Networking
  • cloud computing
  • hybrid infrastructure architectures
  • security principles
  • sophisticated technology infrastructures

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
  • 2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

