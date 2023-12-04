Infrastructure Architect

key Responsibilities: Infrastructure Strategy and Planning:

Develop and articulate the organization’s long-term infrastructure strategy in collaboration with key stakeholders.

Align technology infrastructure plans with business goals and objectives.

Architectural Design:

Lead the design and implementation of comprehensive and scalable infrastructure architectures.

Collaborate with technology and business teams to understand requirements and translate them into architectural blueprints.

Technology Evaluation and Adoption:

Stay abreast of emerging technologies and industry trends.

Evaluate and recommend new technologies and solutions to enhance the organization’s technology infrastructure.

Standards and Best Practices:

Establish and enforce infrastructure standards, guidelines, and best practices.

Ensure that architecture and design adhere to industry standards and compliance requirements.

Collaboration and Communication:

Work closely with cross-functional teams, including IT, security, and operations, to understand business requirements.

Communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.