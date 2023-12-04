JUNIOR DATA ANALYST at HR Options

Your relevant qualification (Diploma or degree) in statistics or data analysis, minimum 2 years experience in a data and/or reporting position in the financial services sector as well as proficient in English and Afrikaans will enable you to:

Data processing and integrity:

Extract and evaluate data from a single or multiple data sources.

Continuously assess data quality and integrity via predefined parameters and communicate incomplete data or quality breaches to the relevant HODS.

Develop new data collection and analysis parameters, as may be required by the business divisions.

Assist the HOD to source additional data from financial advisors, products providers or other external sources as and when required.

Ensure that data is always received on time for reporting purposes (ie AUA reports).

System:

Identify gaps and errors in the data and take initiative to request, collect and correct data discrepancies.

Assist the HOD to develop, test and populate reporting dashboards.

Assist the HOD with the development of the reporting module to automate and simplify access to data.

Process the data into a format that can be used to perform accurate analysis.

Analysis and Reporting:

Extract raw data from a central data source to monitor business or individual performances.

Prepare reports for presentation to various departments in the company and group. Some reports have custom templates and some reports will require ad hoc data analysis.

Assess correctness of reports before distributing monthly, quarterly and ad hoc reports to financial advisors, management and project leaders in line with deadlines.

Assist the HOD to present the story (context) behind the data to management and colleagues in an easy-to-understand format.

Assist the HOD with the key findings and recommendations resulting from data analysis.

Provide support to his/her manager during projects, for eg: check on and communicate process automation progress, test report development and automation, monitor adherence to data project task deadlines.

Analyse data and reports to extract meaningful insights which can be used to better understand and improve business performance.

Design, test and implement new reports in conjunction with your HOD, as per business division requirement.

Desired Skills:

Data processing and integrity

System

Analysis and Reporting.

Learn more/Apply for this position