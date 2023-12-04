JUNIOR DATA ANALYST at HR Options – Gauteng Pretoria

Your relevant qualification (Diploma or degree) in statistics or data analysis, minimum 2 years experience in a data and/or reporting position in the financial services sector as well as proficient in English and Afrikaans will enable you to:
Data processing and integrity:
- Extract and evaluate data from a single or multiple data sources.
- Continuously assess data quality and integrity via predefined parameters and communicate incomplete data or quality breaches to the relevant HODS.
- Develop new data collection and analysis parameters, as may be required by the business divisions.
- Assist the HOD to source additional data from financial advisors, products providers or other external sources as and when required.
- Ensure that data is always received on time for reporting purposes (ie AUA reports).
System:
- Identify gaps and errors in the data and take initiative to request, collect and correct data discrepancies.
- Assist the HOD to develop, test and populate reporting dashboards.
- Assist the HOD with the development of the reporting module to automate and simplify access to data.
- Process the data into a format that can be used to perform accurate analysis.
Analysis and Reporting:
- Extract raw data from a central data source to monitor business or individual performances.
- Prepare reports for presentation to various departments in the company and group. Some reports have custom templates and some reports will require ad hoc data analysis.
- Assess correctness of reports before distributing monthly, quarterly and ad hoc reports to financial advisors, management and project leaders in line with deadlines.
- Assist the HOD to present the story (context) behind the data to management and colleagues in an easy-to-understand format.
- Assist the HOD with the key findings and recommendations resulting from data analysis.
- Provide support to his/her manager during projects, for eg: check on and communicate process automation progress, test report development and automation, monitor adherence to data project task deadlines.
- Analyse data and reports to extract meaningful insights which can be used to better understand and improve business performance.
- Design, test and implement new reports in conjunction with your HOD, as per business division requirement.
Desired Skills:
- Data processing and integrity
- System
- Analysis and Reporting.