Junior IT Technician – Eastern Cape East London

Our client in the IT industry based in East London is currently looking to employ a Junior IT Technician.
Requirements:
- Matric minimum
- Must have valid driver’s license and reliable transport.
- Good client skills
- Willing to work after hours
- Good team building skills
- Willing to expand in the work environment
- The basic knowledge in reloading Windows software and troubleshooting desktop and laptop hardware related issues.
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- IT Technician
- Laptop Hardware
- Windows Software
- Troubleshooting