Project Manager at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is the leading provider of telco, payments, retail software – they have a global and local footprint. This client is very R&D focussed, they are great believers in continuous improvement and fast adapters to new tech and constantly changing business needs. You definitely won’t be bored and you’ll have the opportunity to work on multiple domain and project types. This environment is ideal for critical thinkers who like to trial new tech and new ways of doing things.

Initiate and plan projects, aligning with organisational goals and SDLC best practices.

Enforce SDLC adherence, overseeing standardised methodologies.

Efficiently manage project resources, including developers and testers.

Define scope, monitor changes, and ensure project alignment.

Identify and mitigate project risks, proactively addressing issues.

Track timelines and make necessary adjustments for milestones.

Ensure software quality through quality control measures.

Facilitate team communication, ensuring shared project understanding.

Collaborate with stakeholders to define project goals and expectations.

Resolve project issues promptly to minimise disruptions.

Maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Regularly report project status to senior management and clients.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT, or related field.

PMP certification or equivalent is a plus.

Proven software development project management experience.

Profound knowledge of SDLC and software methodologies (Agile, Scrum, Waterfall).

Strong proficiency in project management tools and software.

Exceptional problem-solving, leadership, and team management skills.

Results-oriented, ensuring on-time, high-quality software delivery.

Experience using Jira and Jira plug-ins would be beneficial.

