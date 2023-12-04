Senior Business Analyst LW

- Working closely with an architect and product owners to take responsibility for a successful re-engineering of a major production critical application.
- Write specifications for high-level concepts into meaningful information from which user stories can be created.
- Deeply understand complex business concepts and then explain these to developers in simple ways. Be a source of truth for business-related queries by the developers. Be a link between business in Germany and developers in South Africa.
- Understanding the business needs in a complex environment with multiple applications and interfaces that are all related.
- Active involvement in sprint refinements to influence the creation of efficient user stories. Also, they create user stories, themselves with DOR and DOD.
- Responsible for working closely with the Product Owners to ensure a prioritized backlog with good-quality user stories.
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts and managing business processes.
- Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analyzing functional requirements.
- Additional tasks such as performing POCs and creating mock-ups.
- User acceptance/business testing (also technical testing).
- Strong working knowledge of data tools, techniques, and approaches used in application solutions.
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant Engineering/IT/Business Degree
- 5+ years of Business Analyst experience
- 10+ years of IT/systems experience.
- Experience in writing specifications and user stories and gaining deep business knowledge understanding.
- Business analyst
- Responsibility, activator, achiever, self-starter, someone who takes initiative, goes the extra mile and can drive themselves in unfamiliar territory.
- Excellent understanding of Agile Working principles.
- Ability to write specifications for high-level concepts into meaningful information from which user stories can be created.
- Ability to absorb complex business knowledge and transfer that to the developers.
- Good relationship-building and Team-player skills.
- Leadership skills.
Advantageous:
- Strong technical background.
- Development background especially in Java and AWS.
- Experience in software testing.
- Project management skills.
- Fluent in German (speaking and writing)
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- IT Applications
- Confluence
- Jira