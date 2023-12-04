Senior IT Auditor

Are you a Senior IT Auditor looking for your next move? We are on the hunt for the perfect candidate. If this is you please read below!

You would be responsible for Identifying IT related risks to the business as well as emerging trends in this area, and you would report into the IT Audit Manager.

What you will do:

Provide input in the development of a risk-based audit plan considering IT risk, changes in the IT landscape, business objectives, IT strategy, IT activities including projects implemented to deliver on the IT strategy

Planning and execution of integrated IT audits (ITGC’s, ACR’s, Interface audits, Cyber Security aspects) across the business

Preparation of working papers and audit files at the required standard

Uploads of audit files and evidence into the Audit software tool

Drafting and finalisation of IT audit reports

Engages and builds relationships with key stakeholders, including the CIO and Senior members of the Group IT teams across the business

Essential to have:

BCom (Honours), BSc/BTech IT relevant qualification, CIA, CISA, CISM or CA (SA) with “Big 4” experience preferred

Minimum of 5 years years experience in audit, performing IT audits with a strong people, process and systems orientation

Involvement in implementation of IT projects including ERP’s

Highly developed verbal and written communication skills, with sound report writing experience

Proven IT audit experience in a manufacturing and/or commercial operating environment will be beneficial (FMCG preferred)

High level of proficiency in MS Office programmes

Willingness to travel frequently to operations outside of South Africa

Desired Skills:

IT audit

IT projects including ERPs

Risk Analysis

Risk Assessment

Information Security Risk Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Compliance Institute of South Africa

About The Employer:

