Senior Linux Engineer – Infrastructure

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, specializing in hosted infrastructure environments, technology management outsourcing, and technology risk assessment, is actively searching for a Senior Linux Engineer in the Infrastructure domain. The selected candidate will be responsible for overseeing and monitoring all installed Linux systems and infrastructure. This includes tasks such as installing, configuring, testing, and maintaining Linux environments, applications, and management tools. Furthermore, the role involves designing and implementing new and innovative technologies to meet evolving business demands. Emphasis will be placed on automating the Linux environment to ensure consistency and PCI compliance across all Linux servers. Qualifications for this position include an IT-related degree or diploma, or equivalent experience.

DUTIES:

Linux Servers:

° Install, configure, test and maintain Linux operating systems, application software and system management tools.

° Plan, orchestrate, control and maintenance of all servers.

° Lead configuration and maintenance of software i.e., Anti-Malware, Application Suites

° Maintain security, backup, and redundancy strategies.

° Participate in the design of information and operational support systems.

° Automate Configuration of Linux Servers using configuration management tools such as Ansible

° Maintain PCI Compliance and fixes.

Component Performance:

° Proactive monitoring of all Linux systems and infrastructure

° Enhance performance of servers and supporting systems

° Evaluate and implement storage needs, backup needs for systems.

° Monitor and test application performance for potential bottlenecks, identify solutions, and work with developers to implement fixes.

° Write and maintain custom scripts to increase system efficiency and lower the human intervention time on any tasks.

° Mentoring of Peers.

Linux Systems – (Internal and External Network):

° Planning and implementation of changes to the server infrastructure

° Supervises building, patching, testing and deployment for systems.

° Maintenance of mission critical systems to ensure business continuity.

° Provide 3rd level support.

Documentation:

° Documentation of solutions

° Maintain strong security posture within the Linux environment.

° Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution.

Other Responsibilities:

° Proactive Monitoring – Ensure the highest levels of Linux systems and infrastructure availability. Monitor key components of the Linux systems and applications through monitoring tools.

° Vendor Management – Maintain relationship with technology, software and security vendors to ensure reliable delivery of services and systems.

° Process and Procedures – Evaluate and improve current process and procedures to continuously improve output.

° Standby Support – Ability to travel and work after hours when necessary

REQUIREMENTS:

° IT related Degree / Diploma or Equivalent Experience

° RHCE or equivalent in Linux

° Unix/windows experience a bonus.

° 5+ years’ experience in the relevant field

° Technically minded in terms of software and networking

° Scripting, automation, and orchestration

° Linux-based experience

° Troubleshooting and problem solving

° Attention to detail

° Good communicator

° Ability to work in a pressurised environment

° Innovation / Critical judgement

ATTRIBUTES:

° Strong communication skills

° Ability to work in a pressurised environment

