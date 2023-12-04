Senior Systems Analyst ERP

Dec 4, 2023

Would you like to work for a leading African Integrated Workplace Management Solutions Provider, that strives on dedication to development and equal opportunity employment?
Then this role is for you!! My client is looking for a Senior Systems Analyst

Hybrid working Model in Sandton
Skills needed :

  • 5+ years experience as a System Analyst
  • 5+ years IT experience
  • 8+ years experience in MS Dynamics D365 Finance and Operations
  • SQL
  • ERP
  • Must be vaccinated or be willing to be vaccinated!

Benefits

  • Medical Aid ( Optional)
  • Provident Fund
  • Bonuses

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

