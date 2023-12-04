Senior Systems Analyst ERP

Would you like to work for a leading African Integrated Workplace Management Solutions Provider, that strives on dedication to development and equal opportunity employment?

Then this role is for you!! My client is looking for a Senior Systems Analyst

Hybrid working Model in Sandton

Skills needed :

5+ years experience as a System Analyst

5+ years IT experience

8+ years experience in MS Dynamics D365 Finance and Operations

SQL

ERP

Must be vaccinated or be willing to be vaccinated!

Benefits

Medical Aid ( Optional)

Provident Fund

Bonuses

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

Desired Skills:

Business Systems

ERP

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position