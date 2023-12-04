Senior Systems Analyst ERP – Gauteng

Would you like to work for a leading African Integrated Workplace Management Solutions Provider, that strives on dedication to development and equal opportunity employment?
Then this role is for you!! My client is looking for a Senior Systems Analyst
Hybrid working Model in Sandton
Skills needed :
- 5+ years experience as a System Analyst
- 5+ years IT experience
- 8+ years experience in MS Dynamics D365 Finance and Operations
- SQL
- ERP
- Must be vaccinated or be willing to be vaccinated!
Benefits
- Medical Aid ( Optional)
- Provident Fund
- Bonuses
Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .
Desired Skills:
- Business Systems
- ERP
- SQL