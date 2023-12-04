Software Developer

My client is based in Australia, but they are looking for a South African developer to join their team, working remotely from SA. Due to the time difference your working hours will be 05:00 to 13:00, so we need someone that can keep to those hours.

Requirements of a software developer:

Background Technical Skills – Familiarity with Javascript, CSS, HTML and node.js. Familiarity with IPAAS and other high-level languages like Java and C# will be an advantage.

Ideally to have 3-4 years’ work experience or more.

Preferably a degree specializing in Computer Science, Informatics or similar.

Some basic understanding of accounting principles will be helpful.

It is critical that the person is a creative problem-solver and empathetic with other team members. Technical coding skills can be learnt but problem-solving skills are much harder to develop

The ability to work with minimal supervision, love to learn new skills and determination to get the job done within a tight time frame are essential qualities

In short, we are looking for more than hard coding skills, soft skills are equally important and perhaps more important in their environment.

If all goes well and you wish to do so, they can also sponsor you to move to Australia eventually.

Salary would be in the region of R40 000- R70 000pm.

Should you be interested, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

