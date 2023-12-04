Solution Architect at Armscor

SOLUTIONS ARCHITECT
JOB GRADE: D2
Corporate Support Business Unit has a vacancy for a Solutions Architect in the ICT Department. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below.
PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
To apply both broad and deep technology knowledge in order to architect solutions by mapping organisational business problems to reusable end-to-end technology solutions.
CRITICAL PERFORMANCE AREAS:
- Design the overall software architecture of a system or application using .NET technologies. (SQL, TSQL, C#, MVC, .NET Core, Forms etc.)
- Interface .Net web application with Angular.
- Leading the development team in the design and implementation of the solution, and adding to the implementation capacity where necessary.
- Managing technical risks and issues that arise during the development process.
- Develop and document High Level Design (HLD) models that depict the proposed solution, its design and security.
- Ensure alignment between the solution architecture, architecture principles and ICT standards to ensure standardisation and reduce risk.
- Ensure that solutions implemented match the architectural designs and best service business needs.
- Guide the technology, design patterns, design constructs and the (re-usable) solution building blocks that make up a solution architecture.
- Closely work with business analysts and other domain architects to accurately define business requirements.
- Collaborating with other stakeholders, such as project managers, business analysts, and quality assurance professionals, to ensure that the solution meets the client’s requirements and specifications.
- Perform code review and testing to ensure the quality and performance of the solution
QUALIFICATIONS:
- BCom degree in Informatics or BSc in Computer Science
- TOGAF 9 certification
EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a dotNET software developer.
- Minimum of 3 years as a solution architect on dotNet technologies and as a technical lead developer.
- Proof of delivering dotNET real life solutions over the past three years.
- Experience in all domains of Enterprise Architecture domains (Business, Data Architecture, Application, and Technology).
- Development of IT on premise solutions.
- Experience in the development of HLD’s and Security Designs.
- Experiencing in the development of web channels (E.g., web, chatbots and mobile applications).
- Documentation of technical specifications.
- Hands on experience in the development and maintenance of solutions.
KNOWLEDGE & FUNCTIONAL SKILLS
- Solid understanding of computer systems characteristics, features and integration capabilities.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to compile detailed end-to-end solution designs.
- Sound understanding of principles and standards across various technical domains, e.g. Object-Orientation principles, UML, service design, BPMN.
- Functional knowledge of web & mobile technologies.
- Functional Knowledge of dotNet Core Framework and supporting technologies e.g., C#, MS SQL etc.
- Functional knowledge of Angular. HTML 5, CSS, JQuery, JavaScript, Bootstrap, MVC, REST web services, web Sockets & Webhooks.
Closing Date 15 December 2023
Desired Skills:
- dotNet Core Framework
- MS SQL
- TOGAF
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree