Solution Architect at Armscor

SOLUTIONS ARCHITECT

JOB GRADE: D2

Corporate Support Business Unit has a vacancy for a Solutions Architect in the ICT Department. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

To apply both broad and deep technology knowledge in order to architect solutions by mapping organisational business problems to reusable end-to-end technology solutions.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Design the overall software architecture of a system or application using .NET technologies. (SQL, TSQL, C#, MVC, .NET Core, Forms etc.)

Interface .Net web application with Angular.

Leading the development team in the design and implementation of the solution, and adding to the implementation capacity where necessary.

Managing technical risks and issues that arise during the development process.

Develop and document High Level Design (HLD) models that depict the proposed solution, its design and security.

Ensure alignment between the solution architecture, architecture principles and ICT standards to ensure standardisation and reduce risk.

Ensure that solutions implemented match the architectural designs and best service business needs.

Guide the technology, design patterns, design constructs and the (re-usable) solution building blocks that make up a solution architecture.

Closely work with business analysts and other domain architects to accurately define business requirements.

Collaborating with other stakeholders, such as project managers, business analysts, and quality assurance professionals, to ensure that the solution meets the client’s requirements and specifications.

Perform code review and testing to ensure the quality and performance of the solution

QUALIFICATIONS:

BCom degree in Informatics or BSc in Computer Science

TOGAF 9 certification

EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a dotNET software developer.

Minimum of 3 years as a solution architect on dotNet technologies and as a technical lead developer.

Proof of delivering dotNET real life solutions over the past three years.

Experience in all domains of Enterprise Architecture domains (Business, Data Architecture, Application, and Technology).

Development of IT on premise solutions.

Experience in the development of HLD’s and Security Designs.

Experiencing in the development of web channels (E.g., web, chatbots and mobile applications).

Documentation of technical specifications.

Hands on experience in the development and maintenance of solutions.

KNOWLEDGE & FUNCTIONAL SKILLS

Solid understanding of computer systems characteristics, features and integration capabilities.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to compile detailed end-to-end solution designs.

Sound understanding of principles and standards across various technical domains, e.g. Object-Orientation principles, UML, service design, BPMN.

Functional knowledge of web & mobile technologies.

Functional Knowledge of dotNet Core Framework and supporting technologies e.g., C#, MS SQL etc.

Functional knowledge of Angular. HTML 5, CSS, JQuery, JavaScript, Bootstrap, MVC, REST web services, web Sockets & Webhooks.

Closing Date 15 December 2023

