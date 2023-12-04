Solution Architect at Armscor

Dec 4, 2023

SOLUTIONS ARCHITECT

JOB GRADE: D2

Corporate Support Business Unit has a vacancy for a Solutions Architect in the ICT Department. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
To apply both broad and deep technology knowledge in order to architect solutions by mapping organisational business problems to reusable end-to-end technology solutions.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE AREAS:

  • Design the overall software architecture of a system or application using .NET technologies. (SQL, TSQL, C#, MVC, .NET Core, Forms etc.)
  • Interface .Net web application with Angular.
  • Leading the development team in the design and implementation of the solution, and adding to the implementation capacity where necessary.
  • Managing technical risks and issues that arise during the development process.
  • Develop and document High Level Design (HLD) models that depict the proposed solution, its design and security.
  • Ensure alignment between the solution architecture, architecture principles and ICT standards to ensure standardisation and reduce risk.
  • Ensure that solutions implemented match the architectural designs and best service business needs.
  • Guide the technology, design patterns, design constructs and the (re-usable) solution building blocks that make up a solution architecture.
  • Closely work with business analysts and other domain architects to accurately define business requirements.
  • Collaborating with other stakeholders, such as project managers, business analysts, and quality assurance professionals, to ensure that the solution meets the client’s requirements and specifications.
  • Perform code review and testing to ensure the quality and performance of the solution

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • BCom degree in Informatics or BSc in Computer Science
  • TOGAF 9 certification

EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a dotNET software developer.
  • Minimum of 3 years as a solution architect on dotNet technologies and as a technical lead developer.
  • Proof of delivering dotNET real life solutions over the past three years.
  • Experience in all domains of Enterprise Architecture domains (Business, Data Architecture, Application, and Technology).
  • Development of IT on premise solutions.
  • Experience in the development of HLD’s and Security Designs.
  • Experiencing in the development of web channels (E.g., web, chatbots and mobile applications).
  • Documentation of technical specifications.
  • Hands on experience in the development and maintenance of solutions.

KNOWLEDGE & FUNCTIONAL SKILLS

  • Solid understanding of computer systems characteristics, features and integration capabilities.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to compile detailed end-to-end solution designs.
  • Sound understanding of principles and standards across various technical domains, e.g. Object-Orientation principles, UML, service design, BPMN.
  • Functional knowledge of web & mobile technologies.
  • Functional Knowledge of dotNet Core Framework and supporting technologies e.g., C#, MS SQL etc.
  • Functional knowledge of Angular. HTML 5, CSS, JQuery, JavaScript, Bootstrap, MVC, REST web services, web Sockets & Webhooks.

Closing Date 15 December 2023

Desired Skills:

  • dotNet Core Framework
  • MS SQL
  • TOGAF

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

