TECHNICAL BUSINESS ANALYST

LOCATION Centurion

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 7 December 2023

SALARY R 554 948 CTC Per Annum

TO APPLY Call or send a WhatsApp message to Shashi on cell number in the REF above for email address shashi@mployglobal

JOB PURPOSE

– Assist with analysis and development of technical business requirements to inform solution development. Support the Senior Business Analyst with business relationship management..

QUALIFICATIONS

– Relevant Degree

EXPERIENCE

– 3-5 years experience as a Business Analyst

– 3-5 years experience in writing of BRS (Business Requirements Specifications)

– 3-5 years experience in writing of FS (Functional Requirements Specifications)

– 3-5 years experience in planning and executing UAT (User Acceptance Testing) and RT (Regression Testing)

– 3-5 years general awareness of technologies (ARIS, SAP, Microsoft Applications)

JOB DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES

Assist in the Analysis and development of Business Requirements Documents for all Applications within the Company Architecture

Selects appropriate business analysis approach

Evaluates project complexity, assumptions, constraints and dependencies

Identifies all stakeholders and determines stakeholder influence and relationship needs

Support stakeholder engagement (internal and external) relationships. Relationships with stakeholders include: Business application users Supports the development of a business analysis work-plan to manage own and team activities, tasks, deliverables and schedule

Supports the development of an effective communication plan to meet project and stakeholder needs

Plans requirements approval and change

Identifies and communicates risks and issues that may require changes to plans or scope

Liaise with the Business to Develop Technical Business Specification:

Involve stakeholder’s in information gathering activities – captures information provided in requirements discovery sessions in a manner that stakeholders understand and can review and validate

– Elicits required information from stakeholders to develop technical specifications

– Accurately translates stakeholder information into solution requirements

Support the Development Team with Understanding of Business and Functional Requirements during Build and Testing Phase

Prioritises requirements effectively based on factors including business value, cost to deliver and time constraints and builds stakeholder consensus on requirements prioritisation to ensure analysis and implementation focus on critical requirements

Organises and synthesises information provided by stakeholders in understandable views and clearly articulates the relationships between the various requirements and stakeholder needs

Provide input in the current organisational state using a combination of textual formats, models, diagrams and matrices

Consistently leverages models and specifications to provide insight into opportunities for improvement

Effectively uses models as a tool to document requirements and also a tool to aid in elicitation activities Accurately identifies and confirms assumptions and constraints

Support the Development of Functional and Test Specifications

Effectively communicates solution impact to stakeholders

Demonstrates understanding of the changes that will occur with the new solution (business area, technical infrastructure, processes and operations)

Accurately assesses stakeholder beliefs, attitudes and willingness to adapt to new solutions

Supports the development of acceptance criteria and a plan to evaluate the solutions

Facilitates acceptance of the solution and accurately ensures that the solution performs to meet the business requirements

Effectively prioritises defects and issues with the solution

Effectively evaluates defects and issues for potential workarounds that are acceptable until they can be addressedConduct/ Support Functional, User Acceptance and End User Testing

Develop test cases

Analyse test outputs and corrective actions

Conduct Technical System Training to Business Super Users

– Support the in the development of business application technical manuals

– Manage end to end business super user training

COMPETENCIES

– Knowledge and understanding of business process and software applications fundamentals

– Experience in business and data modelling

– Experience in dealing with multiple process and systems methodology application

– Thorough understanding of data principles and applications

– Excellent communication, analytical and problem solving skills with an eye to visualize and design for the future

– Experience in multiple business area and systems focus with strategic business and industry awareness limited to areas of experience

– Thorough understanding of business processes and technologies impact within the organisation

– Ability to interact with various specialists internally or externally to drive continuous improvement and innovation

– Experience in software applications (Advanced Excel; Advanced Visio; Advanced Word; Advanced PowerPoint)

– Knowledge and understanding of the principles of business, the application thereof, the opportunities within business and the seizure of such opportunities

– Sound knowledge of the different business systems, associated applications and the interrelationship between the business systems

– Advanced report writing skills (Process reports, specifications and executive summaries

