TECHNICAL BUSINESS ANALYST at Secondments Recruitment – Gauteng

Job Advert Summary

Assist with analysis and development of technical business requirements to inform solution development. Support the Senior Business Analyst with business relationship management.Supports the development of an effective communication plan to meet project and stakeholder needsPlans requirements approval and change

Minimum Requirements

Preferred Minimum Education and Experience National Diploma or equivalent3-5 years experience as a Business Analyst3-5 years experience in writing of BRS (Business Requirements Specifications)3-5 years experience in writing of FS (Functional Requirements Specifications)3-5 years experience in planning and executing UAT (User Acceptance Testing) and RT (Regression Testing)3-5 years general awareness of technologies (ARIS, SAP, Microsoft Applications)

Critical Competencies Knowledge and understanding of business process and software applications fundamentalsExperience in business and data modelling Experience in dealing with multiple process and systems methodology application Thorough understanding of data principles and applicationsExcellent communication, analytical and problem solving skills with an eye to visualize and design for the futureExperience in multiple business area and systems focus with strategic business and industry awareness limited to areas of experienceThorough understanding of business processes and technologies impact within the organisationAbility to interact with various specialists internally or externally to drive continuous improvement and innovationExperience in software applications (Advanced Excel; Advanced Visio; Advanced Word; Advanced PowerPoint)Knowledge and understanding of the principles of business, the application thereof, the opportunities within business and the seizure of such opportunitiesSound knowledge of the different business systems, associated applications and the interrelationship between the business systemsAdvanced report writing skills (Process reports, specifications and executive summaries)

Additional Requirements Extended hours as and when required.Travel as and when required.

Duties and Responsibilities

Key Performance Areas 1. Assist in the Analysis and development of Business Requirements Documents for all Applications within the company Architecture

Selects appropriate business analysis approachEvaluates project complexity, assumptions, constraints and dependenciesIdentifies all stakeholders and determines stakeholder influence and relationship needsSupport stakeholder engagement (internal and external) relationships. Relationships with stakeholders include: Business application users Supports the development of a business analysis work-plan to manage own and team activities, tasks, deliverables and scheduleSupports the development of an effective communication plan to meet project and stakeholder needsPlans requirements approval and changeIdentifies and communicates risks and issues that may require changes to plans or scope

2. Liaise with the Business to Develop Technical Business Specifications

Involve stakeholder’s in information gathering activities – captures information provided in requirements discovery sessions in a manner that stakeholders understand and can review and validateElicits required information from stakeholders to develop technical specifications -Accurately translates stakeholder information into solution requirements

3. Support the Development Team with Understanding of Business and Functional Requirements during Build and Testing PhasePrioritises requirements effectively based on factors including business value, cost to deliver and time constraints and builds stakeholder consensus on requirements prioritisation to ensure analysis and implementation focus on critical requirementsOrganises and synthesises information provided by stakeholders in understandable views and clearly articulates the relationships between the various requirements and stakeholder needsProvide input in the current organisational state using a combination of textual formats, models, diagrams and matricesConsistently leverages models and specifications to provide insight into opportunities for improvementEffectively uses models as a tool to document requirements and also a tool to aid in elicitation activities Accurately identifies and confirms assumptions and constraints

4. Support the Development of Functional and Test Specifications

Effectively communicates solution impact to stakeholdersDemonstrates understanding of the changes that will occur with the new solution (business area, technical infrastructure, processes and operations)Accurately assesses stakeholder beliefs, attitudes and willingness to adapt to new solutionsSupports the development of acceptance criteria and a plan to evaluate the solutionsFacilitates acceptance of the solution and accurately ensures that the solution performs to meet the business requirementsEffectively prioritises defects and issues with the solutionEffectively evaluates defects and issues for potential workarounds that are acceptable until they can be addressed

5. Conduct/ Support Functional, User Acceptance and End User TestingDevelop test casesAnalyse test outputs and corrective actions

6. Conduct Technical System Training to Business Super Users

Support the in the development of business application technical manualsManage end to end business super user training

Learn more/Apply for this position