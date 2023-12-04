UX/UI Designer 0618 – Gauteng Centurion

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Strong understanding of UX/UI methodologies, User-centred design, best practices and processes.

· Experience in conducting user research through user interviews, usability testing, surveys etc.

· Ability to analyse research to define user problems, needs and insights that inform design decisions.

· Skilled at creating user journeys, wireframes, task flows and understanding information architecture.

· Be able to visualise concepts and interactions, by creating and iterating on UI and prototypes from insights and feedback.

· Experience working with design tools such as Figma (preferably), Sketch or InVision.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Experience working in an Agile Working Model.

· Confluence / Jira.

· Basic HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

· Effective at presenting and articulating design decisions.

· Advocate for the needs of the users and help create a shared understanding of UX principles amongst colleagues.

· Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed cross functional team.

· Strong ability to understand and interpret business requirements, to design solutions that meet business needs.

· Close collaboration with developers to ensure feasibility of designs and ability to adapt when technical constraints arise.

· Support colleagues to ensure concepts move from proposal to successful implementation.

· Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

· Proficient in conducting user research in foreign markets i.e. language barriers may exist.

